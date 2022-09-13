What's new

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan & Armenia

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, which re-established full control over the territory in a six-week conflict in 2020, acknowledged casualties among its forces. Armenia made no mention of losses, but said clashes persisted overnight.

The Yerevan government said it would invoke a cooperation agreement with Russia and appeal to a Russia-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, as well as the United Nations Security Council, Interfax reported.

Each side blamed the other for the outbreak in fighting.

"Several positions, shelters and reinforced points of the Azerbaijan armed forces ... came under intense shelling from weapons of various calibres, including mortars, by units of the Armenian army," the agencies quoted a statement by Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry as saying.

"As a result, there are losses in personnel and damage to military infrastructure."

Azerbaijani statements said Armenian forces had been engaged in intelligence activity on its border, moved weapons into the area and on Monday night had conducted mining operations.

It said its actions were "strictly local in nature aimed at military targets."

Armenia's Defence Ministry said: "Intensive shooting is continuing - started as a result of a large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side. Armenia's armed forces have launched a proportionate response."

Conflict first broke out in the late 1980s when both sides were under Soviet rule and Armenian forces captured swathes of territory near Nagorno-Karabkah - long recognised internationally as Azerbaijan's territory, but with a large Armenian population.

Azerbaijan regained those territories in the 2020 fighting, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and thousands of residents returning to homes from which they had fled.

The leaders of both countries have since met several times to hammer out a treaty intended to establish a lasting peace.
 
Click to expand...
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
1,804
-19
1,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PK784 said:
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, which re-established full control over the territory in a six-week conflict in 2020, acknowledged casualties among its forces. Armenia made no mention of losses, but said clashes persisted overnight.

The Yerevan government said it would invoke a cooperation agreement with Russia and appeal to a Russia-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, as well as the United Nations Security Council, Interfax reported.

Each side blamed the other for the outbreak in fighting.

"Several positions, shelters and reinforced points of the Azerbaijan armed forces ... came under intense shelling from weapons of various calibres, including mortars, by units of the Armenian army," the agencies quoted a statement by Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry as saying.

"As a result, there are losses in personnel and damage to military infrastructure."

Azerbaijani statements said Armenian forces had been engaged in intelligence activity on its border, moved weapons into the area and on Monday night had conducted mining operations.

It said its actions were "strictly local in nature aimed at military targets."

Armenia's Defence Ministry said: "Intensive shooting is continuing - started as a result of a large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side. Armenia's armed forces have launched a proportionate response."

Conflict first broke out in the late 1980s when both sides were under Soviet rule and Armenian forces captured swathes of territory near Nagorno-Karabkah - long recognised internationally as Azerbaijan's territory, but with a large Armenian population.

Azerbaijan regained those territories in the 2020 fighting, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and thousands of residents returning to homes from which they had fled.

The leaders of both countries have since met several times to hammer out a treaty intended to establish a lasting peace.
Click to expand...

Good.

As Russia is getting balkanized, this is the best time to finish off the Armenians, Greek Cypriots, Greeks, Serbs and Croats.

Turkiye and Pakistan should partner in this endeavor.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
Nagorno-Karabakh: Russia says Azeri troops entered peacekeeping zone
Replies
1
Views
310
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
INDIAPOSITIVE
Armenia to Purchase Indian Military Drones: Report
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Foinikas
Foinikas
Mandalorian_CA
Armenia announces ceasefire after Azerbaijan border clashes
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
Foinikas
Foinikas
chinasun
Russia accuses Azerbaijan of breaking ceasefire in conflict with Armenia
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
dBSPL
dBSPL
Clutch
Breaking News: Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire
Replies
12
Views
724
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom