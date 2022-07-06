Frequent power cuts continue in Bangladesh

UKBengali said: Over the long run BD must have a heavy focus on nuclear from home-based plants and hydroelectric power from plants in Nepal and Bhutan. Click to expand...

Nuclear yes, but I am not fond of becoming dependent on foreign electricity. Theoretically Nepal, Bhutan and North East India has huge untapped hydroelectric capacity. But somehow this potential remain almost wholly untapped till date. This is despite the fact that India could have been the perfect developer and big customer of this hydroelectricity. Instead India is importing coal from Australia and Indonesia to generate electricity from it's old and polluting thermal power plants, Why India is not developing those Hydropower our policy makers need to take into account.Bangladesh should not invest any amount of money in Nepal, Bhutan with the hope of importing electricity. India probably will not be very fond of allowing trans-border electric transmission line through Siliguri corridor. If Nepal, Bhutan already develop infrastructure related to hydroelectricity by taking help from China, India or other means and if we can manage a long term secure and stable passage through Siliguri corridor then may be a few thousand megawatt can be considered. But all those talk of 'Bangladesh will invest 1 billion Dollar in Nepal to develop hydroelectricity' should never materialize.