What's new

Frequent power cuts continue in Bangladesh

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,875
-3
20,871
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

Frequent power cuts continue in Bangladesh

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 21:12, Jul 05,2022 | Updated: 00:20, Jul 06,2022


175175_190.jpg

Load shedding continued across the country on Tuesday as consumers in many areas in the capital, Dhaka, and elsewhere experienced power cuts for several hours in a number of spells.

According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board, the country had to experience about 1400 MW of load shedding as it generated less than 13,000 MW against a demand of over 14,000 MW.

As a result, consumers in and outside the capital had to experience frequent interruptions and load shedding, said an official of the BPDB.

He attributed the fall in power generation to the shortage of gas supply to the power plants, saying that the BPDB had to hold up a generation of about 3400 MW of electricity despite having the capacity.

Dhaka city alone had to experience over 500 MW of load shedding.

Managing director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited, Bikash Dewan, informed that his areas had to go for 400 MW of load shedding to cover the gap between demand and supply.

‘DPDC received 1200 MW of electricity against the demand for 1600 MW,’ he said.
He said that he was trying to design a plan for load shedding so that people could be aware of the interruption to mentally accept the power cut.
‘If we could implement the plan, it will give lesser sufferings to the people,’ he said.

The areas under DPDC in the city include Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Lalbagh, Sutrapur, Jatrabari, Malibagh, Moghbazar, Tejgaon, Kakrail, Santinagar, Agargaon, Kalabagan, Kawranbazar, and Tejturibazar area.

The areas under the Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited also had to experience blackouts on several occasions.
DESCO had to resort to load shedding of 134 MW in its areas, said its managing director, Kawsar Ameer Ali.

He said that the DESCO was allocated 800 MW plus electricity against a demand of over 1000 MW.

The DESCO mainly distributes electricity to the city’s west, north-west, and eastern parts, which include Uttara, Mirpur, Badda, Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Niketon, and Badda.

However, electricity consumers outside the capital alleged that they had experienced blackouts for several hours.

‘Even, consumers in many areas had to go without electricity for 5 to 6 hours a day in different spells,’ said an official of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, which received reports from different areas across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources held a high-level meeting with officials from BPDB and Petrobangla to find a way to improve the power and gas supply situation.

An official who attended the meeting said that Petrobangla was asked at the meeting to increase gas production so that more gas-fired power plants could resume operation.

www.newagebd.net

Frequent power cuts continue in Bangladesh

Load shedding continued across the country on Tuesday as consumers in many areas in the capital, Dhaka, and elsewhere experienced power cuts for several hours in a number of spells. According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board, the country...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
19,218
7
23,894
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Not good but 1.2GW nuclear will come online next year and another 1.2GW the year after from the Roopur nuclear power plant.

500MW of cheap hydroelectric will come from Nepal via India from 2026. More projects are being considered in Nepal for BD to invest in.

Over the longer term BD must build the 2nd nuclear power station by 2030.
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,875
-3
20,871
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
UKBengali said:
Not good but 1.2GW nuclear will come online next year and another 1.2GW the year after from the Roopur nuclear power plant.

500MW of cheap hydroelectric will come from Nepal via India from 2026. More projects are being considered in Nepal for BD to invest in.

Over the longer term BD must build the 2nd nuclear power station by 2030.
Click to expand...
The latest load shedding is related to inadequate gas supply related to less LNG import due to rising import cost. Nuclear and Hydroelectricity will surely help.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
19,218
7
23,894
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Homo Sapiens said:
Bangladesh already has surplus electricity generation capacity. The latest load shedding is related to inadequate gas supply related to less LNG import due rising import cost.
Click to expand...


Yes but if Roopur was available now this would not be a problem as fuel costs are a tiny part of the total cost of building, operating and maintaining a nuclear power station.

If Roopur was operational now with its full output of 2.4GW then there would have been no power outage.

Hydro is also very cheap as well as the fuel cost(water) does not rise.

Over the long run BD must have a heavy focus on nuclear from home-based plants and hydroelectric power from plants in Nepal and Bhutan.
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,875
-3
20,871
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
UKBengali said:
Over the long run BD must have a heavy focus on nuclear from home-based plants and hydroelectric power from plants in Nepal and Bhutan.
Click to expand...
Nuclear yes, but I am not fond of becoming dependent on foreign electricity. Theoretically Nepal, Bhutan and North East India has huge untapped hydroelectric capacity. But somehow this potential remain almost wholly untapped till date. This is despite the fact that India could have been the perfect developer and big customer of this hydroelectricity. Instead India is importing coal from Australia and Indonesia to generate electricity from it's old and polluting thermal power plants, Why India is not developing those Hydropower our policy makers need to take into account.

Bangladesh should not invest any amount of money in Nepal, Bhutan with the hope of importing electricity. India probably will not be very fond of allowing trans-border electric transmission line through Siliguri corridor. If Nepal, Bhutan already develop infrastructure related to hydroelectricity by taking help from China, India or other means and if we can manage a long term secure and stable passage through Siliguri corridor then may be a few thousand megawatt can be considered. But all those talk of 'Bangladesh will invest 1 billion Dollar in Nepal to develop hydroelectricity' should never materialize.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Load shedding increased across the country
Replies
11
Views
240
Protest_again
Protest_again
Wergeland
  • Article
Bangladesh will pay 11 BILLION DOLLAR to Indian Adani group
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
bluesky
B
SMX 3.0
PM Hasina urges all to be cautious in using power, grow more food
2 3
Replies
43
Views
435
mmr
M
B
Additional 1500 MW of power is in pipeline from India to Bangladesh-Union External Minister Dr S. Jaishankar
Replies
3
Views
336
fallstuff
fallstuff
F-6 enthusiast
Bangladesh secures $200m from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to support renewables
Replies
6
Views
358
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom