A synthesis from our results analyzed with the available information shows that the ethnic groups of the northern Pakistan, based on the patterns of their phenetic affinities can be divided into two main groups among which, the Awans, Tanolis and Swatis are affiliated with ethnic groups of the Hindu Kush Himalayan highlands, while Syeds, Karlals and Gujars segregates uniquely and possess no affinities to any of these groups.



The reasonable possibility of the close affinities of Syeds, Karlals and Gujars might be their origin from the same stock in the near past as compared to Awans, Tanolis and Swatis, who inhabit the same area for almost 300 years back. Their aggregations in the 111 same geographic proximity have not distributed their individual gene pools due to their tribal nature and no cross marriages.



The distances among Awan population of the nearly collection sites in Mansehra and their close affinities with the people of far placed Wakhis and Khowars needs further explanations. Furthermore the ethnic groups of peninsular India are most similar to one another and aggregate by geographic region. The prehistoric people of Indus Valley showed no temporal or geographic continuity, nor do they share any affinities with living ethnic groups from Mansehra and Abbottabad.

