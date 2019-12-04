French woman on trial for killing step father who raped her

'I wanted to save me, and my children,' Bacot told the Saône-et-Loire Assizes Court in Châlons-sur-Saône.

In the book, Bacot says she was abused from a young age - first by her older brother when she was aged five and then by Polette, who was initially her mother's partner.

When he was unable to keep an eye on her, he would get others in the village where they lived to do it for him, she claims.

Bacot says her children contacted police twice on her behalf but were brushed off, with officers telling them that their mother needed to come to the station herself.

French woman who killed her rapist stepfather goes on trial for murder Valerie Bacot, a French woman who claims to have suffered more than two decades of abuse at the hands of stepfather Daniel Polette, has gone on trial for his murder.

Shame on the police and the judicary.