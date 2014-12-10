What's new

French Warship Docks in Vietnam as Foreign Powers Step Up in South China Sea

By Zachary Haver
2021-03-12


A French frigate docked at Cam Ranh Port in Vietnam this week, the latest sign that foreign powers are pushing back against China’s assertive behavior and expansive claims in the South China Sea.

In February, France’s defense minister announced that a French nuclear attack submarine and an accompanying support ship had completed a patrol in the South China Sea, and U.S. forces have repeatedly conducted “freedom of navigation operations” and other maneuvers in the contested waters since the start of the year.
French Warship Docks In Vietnam: Foreign Powers Step Up Presence In South China Sea

Good move by the French in sending nuclear attack submarines
More people to the party more fun

well done France

Royal Navy Carrier Queen Elizabeth has finished its loading of live weapons in Scotland

3,000 sailors + Marines are on board with a entire full strength Carrier strike Group

a Nuclear Submarine is also In the package

it is probably the Worlds most advanced CSG with 2 x Daring Class DDG for air defence

it will reach South China Sea in Summer

and then transit the Taiwan straight, China will protest as usual and announce more excercises
 
