French Warship Docks in Vietnam as Foreign Powers Step Up in South China Sea

By Zachary Haver2021-03-12A French frigate docked at Cam Ranh Port in Vietnam this week, the latest sign that foreign powers are pushing back against China’s assertive behavior and expansive claims in the South China Sea.In February, France’s defense minister announced that a French nuclear attack submarine and an accompanying support ship had completed a patrol in the South China Sea, and U.S. forces have repeatedly conducted “freedom of navigation operations” and other maneuvers in the contested waters since the start of the year.Good move by the French in sending nuclear attack submarinesMore people to the party more fun