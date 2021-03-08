French Team Submits New Strategic Package Offer For The Hellenic Navy

FDI is not only an excellent naval power asset, it is also a valuable anti-missile system capable of fighting both cruise missile and ballistic missile attacks. The joint use of the Sea Fire radar and her missiles already offers an excellent platform to protect a sensitive site with very little notice and without constraint, for example during an international summit or in the face of a specific threat, such as the Athens conurbation, from saturation attacks using cruise missiles, as well as ballistic missiles with a range of less than 600 km.