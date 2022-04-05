French savagery

Skulls repatriated to Algeria but history still to be rewritten | Francis Ghiles | AW On November 26, 1849, after a four month siege, 6,000 French troops led by General Herbillon stormed the fortified oasis of Zaatcha in south-eastern Algeria.

The gruesome TRUTH Behind France’s Algerian Skulls - IlmFeed Deep in the basement of Paris’ Musée de l'Homme, are a collection of 18,000 human skulls.

In the 19th century, France shipped off the skulls of 37 resistance fighters to be stored at the Museum of Mankind in Paris.. Algeria has been demanding to return the skulls since 2011 for their burial -- a demand rejected by Paris.However, recently it was reported that France would return the Algerian heroes' skulls to the country. But still refused to return almost 18,000 skulls of freedom fighters to their countries.We can count plenty of reasons for this outstanding savagery from the French. First and most important is the colonial nature of this country, they remind thier current/former colonies of their past that the French once used to be their colonizers.Secondly, French wants to keep its superiority complex alive, a part of their history that is made by other nations' skulls.