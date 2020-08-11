/ Register

  Tuesday, August 11, 2020

French Rafale Aircraft Spotted Over Cypriot Skies Amidst Turkish-Greek Dispute

Discussion started by Vergennes, Aug 11, 2020

    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    [​IMG]

    A pair of Rafale combat jets operated by the French Air Force was reportedly deployed to Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Cyprus’ Pafos city yesterday.

    Some military experts said it could be a ‘warning’ to Turkey after it dispatched Oruc Reis research vessel and two auxiliary ships to conduct seismic survey in an area between Greece and Cyprus until August 23.

    The French Rafale jets will take part in a joint exercise with Cypriot National Guard, according to some reports. The fighters were reportedly supported by a KC-130J tanker plane. A Transall C-160R military transport aircraft transferred ground equipment of Rafale jets from France to Pafos.

    France pulled out of a NATO naval operation in the Mediterranean Sea last month citing differences it had with Turkey. On June 17, the Turkish navy allegedly “harassed” Courbet, a French battleship, after it carried out inspection of Turkey's Tanzanian-flagged Cirkin cargo ship, suspecting it to be smuggling arms into Libya. Paris claims Courbet was targeted three times by the Turkish vessel’s fire control radars.

    Meanwhile, the Greek military was placed on alert, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened the government’s national security council after Turkey issued a Navtex, or international maritime safety message, Monday, announcing its vessel would be conducting seismic exploration in the area over the next few days.


    Turkey’s Defense Ministry said naval vessels were escorting the Oruc Reis to “protect Turkish rights,” and tweeted images of the vessel flanked by five warships.

    Last week, Turkey also announced it would be conducing a firing exercise Monday and Tuesday in a nearby area, southwest of the Turkish coast between Turkey and the Greek island of Rhodes.

    “Greece will not accept any blackmail. It will defend its sovereignty and sovereign rights,” Greece’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We call on Turkey to immediately end its illegal actions that undermine peace and security in the region.”

    The ministry said Navtex “combined with the observed broad mobilization of units of the Turkish Navy, constitutes a new serious escalation.” Turkey is acting in a way that is destabilizing and threatening peace, it added.

    Greek Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis said the Oruc Reis was being monitored by the Greek navy.


    https://www.defenseworld.net/news/2...er_Cypriot_Skies_Amidst_Turkish_Greek_Dispute
     
    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    It seems the Franco-Cypriot military agreement came into effect. It will allow increased cooperation in the fields of armaments and defense technologies,as well as the training of Cypriot soldiers in France and the organization of joint exercises.

    The most interesting part of the agrement is the authorization to the French armed forces to use Cyprus ports and air bases,in exchange of military assistance to Cyprus in case of conflict.
     
    MMM-E

    MMM-E SENIOR MEMBER

    Greece doesnt have rights in the Eastern Mediterranean .. and Greek Islands dont have Continental Shelf .. only 6-12 nm .. nothing else

    the deal is against the princible of equity , jurisprudence and international law ...... and so-called maritime deal between Greece and Egypt demarcated area located in Turkish and Libyan continental shelf

    Turkiye said Greece-Egypt agreement is null and void
    so Turkiye will not allow any activity in these areas and will continue to resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus



    btw Welcome to Cyprus for touristic visit

    France is not the US or Russia
    weak France can do nothing against Turkiye .... Cyprus is only 70km away from Turkiye
    Turkish Ballistic and Cruise Missiles can wipe out all military targets in Greece , Greek Islands and Southern Cyprus

    and if needed , Turkiye can activite S400 Air Defense Systems in 48 hours to block Eastern Mediterranean against Fighter Jets including French Rafales
     
    MMM-E

    MMM-E SENIOR MEMBER

    100 years ago Turks kicked bandit Greeks,French,British,Armenians

    and loser Greeks,French again dream on
     
