French operation "amitié"

Launched on the 4th of august 2020 after the Beirut explosions,the French armed forces launched the operation "amitié" (friendship) to provide humanitarian and military assistance to Lebanon. 750 soldiers are currently deployed to Lebanon,that includes medical teams,military engineers etc. The French armed forces have so far sent to Lebanon 1200 tons of humanitarian help (food,medical supplies etc.). The French Navy has deployed the Mistral ship Tonnerre and merchant ship,the MN Calao chartered by the French ministry of the armies. The French air force has sent so far to Lebanon 8 aircrafts loaded with humanitarian supplies to Lebanon ; 4x A400M ; 1x C130J-30 ; 1x A330 MRTT ; 1x A310 ; 1x Transall