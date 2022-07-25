Dassault Aviation picture.
French Navy Receives 8th And 9th Upgraded ATL2 MPA
The French Defense Procurement Agency DGA took delivery of the eighth and ninth Atlantique 2 (ATL2) maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) upgraded to standard 6 this month. The MPAs were then delivered to the French Navy (Marine Nationale) at the Lann-Bihoué naval air base.Xavier Vavasseur 22 Jul 2022
ATL2 upgrade program reaches halfway point.
The modernization of the 8th aircraft was done by Sabena, acting as subcontractor to Dassault Aviation. It was delivered on 13 July. The 9th aircraft which was delivered on 21 July was modernized by the SIAé aeronautical maintenance center. This delivery marks the completion of half of the upgrade program.
A total of 18 ATL2s are set to be upgraded and delivered to the French Navy by 2024. The upgrade focuses on the ATL2 combat system. This involves integrating new technologies in terms of tactical mission systems, sensor subsystems and display consoles into existing aircraft, dealing with the obsolescence and restoring the performance of the aircraft at the highest levels.
This will improve the ATL2’s ability to deal with modern threats in all weather conditions, from strategic deterrence missions to engagements against silent and stealthy submarines, fast boats, and even land vehicles.
DGA statement
About ATL2 Standard 6 MPA
For the record, the contract for the upgraded (standard 6) ATL2 combat system was awarded by the defense procurement agency DGA on October 4, 2013. The program covers 18 aircraft, with the French Navy originally fielding 22 “legacy” ATL2s. Dassault Aviation is delivering a total of seven upgraded ATL2s between 2019 and 2023. In parallel, the SIAé aeronautical maintenance center will upgrade 11 aircraft.
The first two aircraft upgraded by Dassault Aviation were delivered to the French Navy in October 2019. A third ATL2 was delivered in April 2020. As part of the qualification trials, a “live” AM39 Exocet air-launched anti-ship missile was test-fired by an upgraded MPA in June 2020 (picture above). Moving forward, two more Atlantique 2 “Standard 6” are set to be delivered in 2021 for a total fleet of five operational aircraft by the time the FOC is achieved.
The “Standard 6” upgrade work includes:
- A new radar: The Thales Search Master with active antenna,
- A new acoustic subsystem by Thales: It gathers and processes signals from the latest-generation of sonobuoys for submarine detection,
- A new navigation console designed by Dassault Aviation,
- New consoles for the tactical display subsystem, developed by SIAé
The standard 6 upgrade improves the ATL2s’ capability to support the Strategic Oceanic Force (French SSBN fleet), to deal with modern threats (future nuclear or conventional submarines, naval forces at sea, etc.) and to support air-land missions, until 2030. The ATL2 was set to be replaced by the French-German MAWS program. However, following Germany’s decision to procure the P-8A as an “interim” solution, rumor has it that France could develop its own MPA platform based on the new Falcon 10X by Dassault Aviation. Naval News understands
