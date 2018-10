The French Navy (Marine Nationale) celebrated today the 500th patrol of a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) at the base of l'Île Longue, Britanny, home of the four French SSBNs. The event was attended by Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, and Admiral Prazuck, Chief of Staff of the French Navy.

During her address, Minister Parly said:

Today, it is France's sovereignty that we celebrate. It's our independence, it's our autonomy. It's our ability to to speak, to be listened to and to act. Since 1972, it is 500 SSBN patrols. 500 patrols that have held the pledge of our sovereignty under the seas. 500 patrols, as a reminder that the voice of France counts in the concert of Nations and that our vital interests are well guarded. 500 patrols as technical challenges, scientific, military and human raised.



A few days ago, "Le Terrible" came back here to L'Ile Longue, this temple of deterrence. It finds those who allow him to sail, to carry out his mission, to obey the orders of the President of the Republic. It finds all those who tomorrow will surround its maintenance, for its support, for its innovations. It finds the warmth of its family and the enthusiasm of reunion.



During this 500th patrol, "Le Terrible" had with it the confidence and the pride of France. Another SSBN, today, took over, somewhere under the seas. The 501st Patrol, like all those that will follow, brings to the open the certainty of the sovereignty of France, the guarantee of its autonomy, the voice of its independence.

