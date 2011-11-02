What's new

Vanguard One



BANNED
Dec 20, 2019
768
-4
646
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
French magazine Charlie Hebdo to republish its controversial cartoons as terror trials start

A tribute to the Charlie Hebdo staff killed in the attack. Photo: AFP

French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, the target of a massacre by Islamist gunmen in January 2015, said on Tuesday that it was republishing hugely controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to mark the start of the trial this week of alleged accomplices in the attack.

"We will never lie down. We will never give up," wrote its director Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau in an editorial to go with the republication of the cartoons in its latest edition.

Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7th, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the paper's offices.

The trial had been delayed several months due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The court in Paris will sit until November 10th and, in a first for a terror trial, proceedings will be filmed for archival purposes given public interest.

Of the 14 suspects, three are being tried in absentia: Hayat Boumedienne, the partner of Coulibaly, and the Belhoucine brothers Mohamed and Mehdi.

All three are believed to have travelled to the area of northern Syria and Iraq that at the time was under IS control.

Reports have suggested they are dead but this has never been confirmed and they remain subject to arrest warrants.

Facing the most serious charge of complicity in terror and a maximum sentence of life in jail, are Mohamed Belhoucine, the elder of the two brothers, and Ali Riza Polat, 35, a French citizen of Turkish origin who will be the most prominent of the accused in the dock.

Polat, seen as close to Coulibaly, is suspected of having played a central role in preparing the attacks, notably by helping to build up the arsenal used by the three perpetrators.

He is also accused of providing help "at all stages of the preparation".

Just after the attacks, he repeatedly tried to leave France for Syria but has been held since March 2015.

Mohamed Belhoucine is accused of being the ideological mentor of Coulibaly after meeting him in jail, opening up channels of communication for him to IS and writing the oath of allegiance that Coulibaly made to the group.

Most of the other suspects are on trial for association with a terror group, a crime that comes with a jail sentence of up to 20 years.

 
Vanguard One

Vanguard One

BANNED
Dec 20, 2019
768
-4
646
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
American Pakistani said:
Nothing new, France has openly show its hatred against Muslims. At the same time is occupying or destroying Muslim countries.
Click to expand...
So why are Muslims living in all these countries that hate them? Why don't they go live in Pakistan, Saudi, etc

Or better still Muslims should go live in China as Muslims love China so much? I am sure they are wonderful and much better than Western countries that hate Muslims.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,283
15
16,683
Country
India
Location
India
Vanguard One said:
So why are Muslims living in all these countries that hate them? Why don't they go live in Pakistan, Saudi, etc

Or better still Muslims should go live in China as Muslims love China so much? I am sure they are wonderful and much better than Western countries that hate Muslims.
Click to expand...
Tell me, why was France part of the NATO grouping that invaded a progressive Muslim-majority country like Libya in 2011 ?
 
Vanguard One

Vanguard One

BANNED
Dec 20, 2019
768
-4
646
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
jamahir said:
Tell me, why was France part of the NATO grouping that invaded a progressive Muslim-majority country like Libya in 2011 ?
Click to expand...
Tell me why do Muslims want to live in western countries that are racist and hate Muslims? Why are Muslims running to the west like rats?

Why don't they go to those rich Muslim countries? Or even to China? I mean Muslims love China a lot and China also loves Muslims, so it's not like Muslims don't have many choices.

Why do they keep running to the west like rats?
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 27, 2020
44
0
64
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Vanguard One said:
Tell me why do Muslims want to live in western countries that are racist and hate Muslims? Why are Muslims running to the west like rats?

Why don't they go to those rich Muslim countries? Or even to China? I mean Muslims love China a lot and China also loves Muslims, so it's not like Muslims don't have many choices.

Why do they keep running to the west like rats?
Click to expand...
Cuz you destroyed our countries after looting them.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,283
15
16,683
Country
India
Location
India
Vanguard One said:
Tell me why do Muslims want to live in western countries that are racist and hate Muslims? Why are Muslims running to the west like rats?

Why don't they go to those rich Muslim countries? Or even to China? I mean Muslims love China a lot and China also loves Muslims, so it's not like Muslims don't have many choices.

Why do they keep running to the west like rats?
Click to expand...
Firstly, you didn't answer my simple question.

Secondly, we should remember that it was after the NATO-created war in Syria that many Syrians migrated to Europe.

Thirdly, I know that many of the North Africans in France are not really the most intellectual of people and it was many from this set that formed the so-called rebels against Gaddafi's system in Libya.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 27, 2020
44
0
64
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Vanguard One said:
Tell me why do Muslims want to live in western countries that are racist and hate Muslims? Why are Muslims running to the west like rats?

Why don't they go to those rich Muslim countries? Or even to China? I mean Muslims love China a lot and China also loves Muslims, so it's not like Muslims don't have many choices.

Why do they keep running to the west like rats?
Click to expand...
Tell me why did Britain colonize half of the world also enslaved their population and loot them.The Americas,Australia,New Zealand did not belong to you yet you colonized them.Also the millions of natives you killed there.Will there be any justice.
 
B

Beefeatergin

FULL MEMBER
Jul 10, 2020
259
0
354
Country
China
Location
China
Vanguard One said:
Tell me why do Muslims want to live in western countries that are racist and hate Muslims? Why are Muslims running to the west like rats?

Why don't they go to those rich Muslim countries? Or even to China? I mean Muslims love China a lot and China also loves Muslims, so it's not like Muslims don't have many choices.

Why do they keep running to the west like rats?
Click to expand...
Why do you Indians always run to the west and molest their children?
www.google.ca

7 Indians booked by CBI for ties to international paedophile racket

A paedophile's arrest by German Police revealed an international racket of child pornography. Among the 483 names which surfaced in the case, 7 are Indians.
www.google.ca www.google.ca
 
