French Judge To Probe Rafale Jet Sale To India

Rafale deal report claims anti-corruption conditions dropped

Important financial safeguard

'Half-baked claim'

What is the Rafale controversy?

SC asks government to provide pricing details of Rafale

India's Rafale deal: What the controversy is all about

What is the latest on the Rafale controversy?

It found the Rafale deal negotiated by the Narendra Modi government in 2016 (under National Democratic Alliance, NDA) as “cheaper” than the one discussed during the previous regime, under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The contracted prices of seven items were higher than the “aligned price”, the price at which the contract should have been signed after adjusting price variation between 2007 and 2015. In response to the opposition’s criticism that the Modi government paid more in the reworked Rafale deal, the Modi government has argued that the 2016 contract had more India-specific enhancements. However, the CAG report says that four of the India-specific enhancements were “not needed” at all. The Indian Air Force had stated the same in its technical evaluation in 2010. But those specifications were included in the Rafale deal.

Plot thickens: Will Rafale dominate the 2019 dogfight?

Public perception is what matters in Indian politics and the perception now firmly is that the Modi government has something to hide. So how will this affect the BJP’s campaign?

- Swati Chaturvedi Click to expand...

India's Rafale deal: What the controversy is all about Fighter jet deal caught in web of overpricing, abuse of authority and cronyism charges

India scraps $753m Finmeccanica helicopter deal India has cancelled a $753m (£455m) helicopter deal with Italian defence giant Finmeccanica in the wake of a corruption scandal, officials say.