French Judge To Probe Rafale Jet Sale To India

Rafale deal report claims anti-corruption conditions dropped
Newspaper claims the deal between India and France involved major concessions
Published: February 11, 2019 19:21Karuna Madan, Correspondent
Photo for illustrative purposes only.Image Credit: AFP
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said the Rafale deal is “unravelling” faster than the government thought, with issues such as parallel negotiations by the Prime Minister’s Office and changes in the standard defence procurement procedure coming to the fore.
The opposition party’s attack on the government came after a report in The Hindu,
an English daily, claimed that the deal between India and France involved “major and unprecedented” concessions from the Indian government before the signing of the inter-governmental agreement (IGA).
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government had dropped critical provisions for anti-corruption penalties as well as financial advisers’ recommendations for making payments through an escrow account days before it signed the Rafale deal with France, The Hindu
reported on Monday.
The daily described them as “major and unprecedented concessions” from a government that had repeatedly stressed on fighting corruption in defence deals.
The revelation came just days after another report by ‘The Hindu’ that cited an internal note stating that the Defence Ministry had objected to the “parallel negotiations” by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) into the multi-billion Rafale deal.
“The high-level political intervention meant that standard Defence Procurement Procedure clauses on ‘Penalty for use of Undue Influence, Agents/Agency Commission, and Access to Company Accounts’ of Rafale jet-maker Dassault Aviation and missile-maker MBDA France were dropped by the government in the supply protocols,” the newspaper reported.
Under the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) signed between India and France on September 23, 2016, Dassault is the supplier of Rafale aircraft package and MBDA France is the supplier of the weapons package to Indian Air Force (IAF).
“This was significant because the government chose to do away with a sovereign or bank guarantee from France and settled for a letter of comfort, which is not legally binding, from the French Prime Minister,” the daily said.
Important financial safeguard
Also, the Defence Ministry dropped the requirement for an escrow account operated by the French government to make payments to the two companies.
“An escrow account would have been an important financial safeguard as it would have allowed the Indian government to release money to the French government, which would then make timely payments to the two firms,” the report read.
It also stated that a Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, chaired by then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, had approved eight changes in the IGA, supply protocols, offset contracts and offset schedules.
The changes had been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Modi on August 24.
According to the report, three members of the Defence Ministry’s negotiating team had strongly objected to dropping the key clauses, but their objections were overruled.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the changes were made to benefit “Modi’s industrialist friend Anil Ambani.”
“By removing the corruption clause, the PM himself opened the door to allow Anil Ambani to steal 30,000 crore [Rs300 billion, Dh15.4 billion] from IAF,” Gandhi tweeted.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the acquisition of Rafale jets from France amounted to a “corrupt defence deal.”
“The government waived anti-corruption clause in Rafale deal. Corruption and corrupt defence deal, no problem. The PM is important for Bharatiya Janata Party, not his honesty?” she tweeted.
BJP leader Khemchand Sharma responded to Gandhi and Mayawati’s allegations of corruption stating that “Congress and this newspaper are in tandem. Congress is playing a dirty game and harming the military. And BSP leader is borrowing words from Rahul Gandhi.”
'Half-baked claim'
Reacting to the long chain of allegations and counter-allegations, social activist Prashant Kumar said people should understand that sometimes important changes are made during high-level negotiations to prevent undue delay.
“The report by The Hindu
is selective, half-baked and baised against BJP. Removal of any clause does not prove the deal as tainted. So far the Opposition has failed to produce any concrete proof against the deal. By conjectures, they maliciously want to create only perception of corruption, but they will not able to prove anything against BJP,” Kumar said.
Lawyer and civil rights activist Anurag Dutt disagreed.
“By all means, do cut red tape and get critical military hardware to all the three defence units as soon as possible but do not obliterate guarantees from the suppliers along the way. Will the French government repay us in case of non-fulfilment of contract in the absence of a sovereign guarantee,” Dutt questioned.
What is the Rafale controversy?
It revolves around the acquisition of 36 fully built fighter aircraft
Published: February 11, 2019 19:01Karuna Madan, Correspondent
The Rafale deal controversy relates to the purchase of 36 multi-role fighter aircraft by the Indian Defence Ministry from France’s Dassault Aviation. During an official visit to France in April 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would acquire 36 fully built Rafale jets citing “critical operational necessity”.
In September 2016, India and France signed an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) for acquisition of 36 aircraft at a cost of Rs580 billion (Dh29.8 billion).
In November 2016, however, political warfare over the deal began with Congress accusing the government of causing “insurmountable loss” of taxpayers’ money by signing the deal.
It claimed that the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence Limited had been unfairly picked to be French firm’s Indian partner. Congress also alleged that the cost of each aircraft was three times more than what the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had negotiated with France in 2012.
Both Dassault and the government have denied the allegations.
SC asks government to provide pricing details of Rafale
It revolves around the acquisition of 36 fully built fighter aircraft
Published: October 31, 2018 17:18Karuna Madan, Correspondent
Image Credit: Supplied
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to provide within 10 days the pricing details of Rafale fighter jets in a sealed cover.
The three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also asked Narendra Modi-government to provide strategic details of the planes.
“The court would like to be apprised of the details with regard to pricing and cost particularly the advantages thereof, if any, which again will be submitted to the court in a sealed cover,” the top court said.
Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that it would not be possible for the government to provide pricing details as this information had not been provided to Parliament either.
“The purchase of the 36 Rafale fighter jets concerned the national security. It was difficult for the government to share pricing details with the court,” Venugopal said.
The court, however, clarified that it was only seeking this information “for the purpose of satisfying ourselves”.
Last week, the government filed in the court details of the decision-making process for the purchase of Rafale jets from France’s Dassault Aviation. The details were submitted to court’s Secretary General in a sealed cover.
On Wednesday, the court told Venugopal that it wanted the government to share the details of the decision-making process with the petitioners too who had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the matter.
“We are of the view that the information conveyed upon in the report, which can be legitimately be brought into the public domain, be made available to the petitioners. Along with the said facts, further details that could legitimately come in the public domain with respect to the induction of the Indian offset partner, if any, be also furnished to the lead counsel of the parties,” the bench ordered.
It, however, said that “strategic and confidential details may at this stage be placed before the court and may not be furnished to the petitioners”.
Referring to the pricing of Rafale fighter jets that had been quoted at different points of time, PIL petitioner advocate ML Sharma had alleged that the price being paid by India was “quite high”.
Last week, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that the per unit cost of Rafale jets could not be shared with Parliament due to a secrecy clause.
Bench led by Chief Justice Gogoi also asked Modi-government to provide strategic details of the planes
gulfnews.com
Rafale deal report claims anti-corruption conditions dropped
World
ASIA
India's Rafale deal: What the controversy is all about
Fighter jet deal caught in web of overpricing, abuse of authority and cronyism charges
Published: February 12, 2019 16:24Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Image Credit:
Dubai: The Indian Air Force (IAF) had been looking to buy new twin-engine fighter jets to replace its ageing fleet of Russian-made fighters. Following a global tender, the IAF in 2012 whittled down the list to the Rafale made by France's Dassault and the Eurofighter Typhoon, developed by British Aerospace.
The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government then put out a tender for 126 fighter jets.
Because of a lower bid offer, it planned to buy 18 Rafales in "fly-away" condition from Dassault, with the remaining to be built in India by the same firm in a joint venture with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
The government changed hands in 2014. The deal has been wrapped in controversy since then — with charges of overpricing, abuse of authority, cronyism and flouting of standard purchase rules.
Over the past few months, the row over the Rafale deal has been boiling over. The main contenders, parties and personalities involved in this controversy are vying for votes in the upcoming May 2019 elections.
Timeline: What's happened so far?
2012 -
India selects France’s Rafale from among five bidders to supply fighter jets; its bid was the lowest. Under the deal, French company Dassault Aviation will supply 126 Rafale fighter planes. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a state-owned firm, is to produce 108 fighter jets locally in a joint venture with French firm Dassault Aviation, which will supply 18 Rafales in "fly-away" condition.
May 16, 2014 -
The United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by Congress Party, faces massive defeat in the world's largest general elections, with 814.5 million eligible voters. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Hindu nationalist BJP, scores a sweeping victory, taking 336 out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament. HAL is out in the cold as the Modi government signs up for another 36 fighter jets in "fly-away" condition from Dassault.
March 2015 -
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (R-Infra) buys 18 per cent stake in Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. for Rs8.19 billion ($115.9 million).
April 2015 -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes an official visit to France, where he announces that India would acquire 36 fully-built Rafale jets, citing “critical operational necessity”.
January 2016:
Reliance Defence Systems Pvt Ltd and R-Infra acquire management control of Pipavav, which is renamed Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd. After the aquisition, Anil Ambani is appointed company chairman.
January 25, 2016 -
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Rafale aircraft is signed between France and India.
September 23, 2016 -
India and France sign in New Delhi an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) for the acquisition of 36 aircraft at a cost of Rs580 billion (Dh29.8 billion, $8.1 billion).
November 2016 -
Political warfare erupts over the deal. Opposition Congress Party accuses Modi government of causing an “insurmountable loss” to taxpayers’ money by signing the deal.
October 27, 2017 -
Eric Trappier, Chairman of Dassault Aviation and Anil Ambani of Reliance Defence lay the foundation stone for the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd manufacturing facility in Mihan, Nagpur, in India’s western state of Maharashtra.
September 26, 2018 -
French President Emmanuel Macron has since said it was a government-to-government deal. And because the deal took place (under President Francois Hollande) before his term, Macron said he had no further comment.
October 31, 2018 - India's Supreme Court asks Modi government to provide pricing details of the Rafale deal
October 2018 -
French investigative journal Mediapart
cites an internal document of Dassault Aviation, makers of the Rafale jets, showing that picking Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as Dassault’s “offset” partner in India was a "trade-off" for the 36-jet deal.
December 14, 2018
- India's top court has thrown out a petition for a probe into the country's decision to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault. PM Narendra Modi thus avoids an investigation over the deal. The court order is seen as a victory for the government in India.
February 10, 2019 -
Union Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad says opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is "lying shamelessly" about the fighter jet deal and has got "Rafale phobia".
February 12, 2019 -
Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Indian PM Narendra Modi of "treason" and violating the Official Secrets Act by acting as Anil Ambani's "middleman" in the Rafale jet contract, citing an email to claim the businessman was aware of the deal days before India and France signed it. In response, a Reliance Defence spokesperson has said the purported email being referred by the Congress Party is regarding the discussion between Airbus and Reliance Defence on civil and defence helicopters under the "Make In India" programme, and had nothing to do with the Rafale deal.
Here's an explainer on the Rafale fighter jet controversy:
What is the Rafale deal?
India seeks to update its ageing fleet of fighter jets. In 2012, the country selected France’s Rafale from among five bidders. The French industrial giant Dassault Aviation, which builds the Rafale, was the winning bidder.
Under the terms of the inter-government agreement (IGA) signed between the governments of India and France in New Delhi on September 23, 2016, Dassault is the supplier of the Rafale aircraft package. MBDA France is the supplier of the weapons package to the Indian Air Force. For illustrative purposes only.Image Credit: AFP
Under the deal, Dassault will supply 18 Rafale fighter planes in "flyaway" condition, while 108 fighter jets will be built locally in a joint venture between Dassault and India's Hindustan Aviation Ltd. (HAL), a state-owned firm.
What are the terms of the deal?
Under the terms of the inter-government agreement (IGA) signed between the governments of India and France in New Delhi on September 23, 2016, Dassault is the supplier of the Rafale aircraft package. MBDA France is the supplier of the weapons package to the Indian Air Force.
At that time, Indian government officials said that the deal was initially for about Rs420 billion (about $5.9 billion, or Dh21.79 billion).
The French defence contractor later sought a higher price. This, Indian officials say, has put the price then at a "little more than double the cost".
How much is the final price?
Under the 2016 inter-governmental agreement (IGA), India and France signed a €7.87-billion deal ($8.88 billion, or Dh32.6 billion) with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets — or about $244.62 million apiece.
$8.8B
price of the deal between India and France for the supply of 36 Rafale fighter jets
What does the term 'fly-away cost' mean?
The "flya-way" cost includes only the cost of production and production tools essential for building a single unit. In 2011, the "fly-away cost" of a Rafale jet was listed at €79 million ($89 million) per piece.
File: A Rafale fighter jet at the International Seaplane Show in France.Image Credit: AFP
When are Rafale jets due for delivery to India?
The Rafale jets are scheduled to begin deliveries from September, 2019.
$89M
'flyaway' cost of a Rafale jet
What is the latest on the Rafale controversy?
On Friday, February 8, 2019, The Hindu daily in India reported that the standard Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) was not included in the deal
It meant that standard clauses on “Penalty for use of Undue Influence, Agents/Agency Commission, and Access to Company accounts” of Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation and MBDA France were waived by the Indian government in the supply protocols.
The Hindu
’s report stated that this non-inclusion of DPP protocol in the Rafale deal was due to “high-level political intervention.”
The paper, however, reported there is no evidence of the involvement of middlemen or illegal pay-offs, and that the supposed irregularities appear to be procedural rather than financial.
What changes were made in the inter-governmental agreement (IAG) and when?
Citing official documents, The Hindu
report revealed that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by the then Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar, met in September 2016, and “ratified and approved” eight changes in the IGA, supply protocols, offset contracts and offset schedules.
This was done after the IGA and associated documents had been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Modi on August 24, 2016.
What does waiving of anti-corruption clause mean?
It means the following conditions are no longer required in concluding a government deal: sovereign guarantee, bank guarantee and an escrow account before payment is made.
Why is it controversial?
The deal is reported to have involved “major and unprecedented concessions” from the Indian government.
For one, the jets were deemed overpriced and grossly disadvantageous to Indian taxpayers.
$244M
price per piece of 36 Rafale jets under India-France inter-government deal
Moreover, dropping critical provisions for anti-corruption penalties and the requirement to make payments through an escrow account before the signing of the inter-governmental agreement (IGA) between the two countries would be open to procedural lapses, and loss to the government.
The Hindu
also reported that “parallel negotiations” were conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office and the National Security Adviser. Indian media outlets also reported France’s former president Hollande as saying that Indian PM Narendra Modi had suggested the name of Anil Ambani’s company for the Rafale deal
— indicating that France’s Dassault was not given any choice.
Critics, foremost among them Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, assailed the Modi government for allegedly lying about it (Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitely said it was the decision of Dassault). The Modi government's insistence favouring Anil Ambani’s company for the “offset” part made a “mockery of the rules”.
Who is Anil Ambani?
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani is an Indian businessman. He is the chairman of Reliance Group, which came into existence in June 2005 following a demerger from Reliance Industries Ltd. He is also the chairman of Reliance Defence.
Anil Ambani (right) and Mukesh AmbaniImage Credit: REUTERS
What's the main beef against the Rafale deal?
Congress Party's Rahul Gandhi claims that the deal is "grossly overpriced". He alleges that the cost of each aircraft was three times more than what the previous government (UPA) had negotiated with France in 2012.
Moreover, Gandhi alleges that the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence Ltd had been unfairly picked to be the French firm’s partner in India.
Both Dassault and the government have denied the allegations.
Why is Hollande's claim on the Rafale deal with India significant?
Former French president Francois Hollande claimed that Dassault, the Rafale manufacturer, was not given any choice
. This was also widely reported in the Indian media.
This point was confirmed by an internal document from the company.
In October, 2018, the French investigative journal Mediapart
, cited an internal document of Dassault Aviation, makers of the Rafale jets, showing that picking Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as Dassault’s “offset” partner in India was a "trade-off" for the 36 jet deal.
The Mediapart
article says the document cited a top Dassault official, Loik Segalen, explaining to its staff on May 11, 2017, that the joint venture was a "trade-off", which was "imperative and mandatory" to win the Rafale deal.
Dassault Aviation has denied the report and said it "has freely chosen to make a partnership with India's Reliance Group"
What is an “offset”?
The 50 per cent “offset” clause in the Rafale deal states that French counterparts would have to invest 50 per cent of the deal’s amount into joint ventures with Indian private or government defence firms.
Since the Rafale deal was worth €7.87 billion ($8.88 billion, or Dh32.6 billion), Dassault is expected to invest around 50 per cent of its share in joint venture with Indian firms.
Officials pointed out that offsets for Rafale are divided into four parts between Dassault (the integrator), Thales (radars and avionics), Safran (engines and electronics) and MBDA (weapons).
Out of the total commitment of Rs30,000 crore ($4.24 billion), Dassault Aviation has to invest in offsets to the tune of Rs6,500 crores ($920.1 million), according to Air Marshal R. Nambiar, deputy chief of air staff until November.
Reliance Defence was also expected to sign more deals with other Indian firms such as L&T Defence, Kalyani Group, Mahindra Group, Godrej and Boyce, etc.
How much does Reliance Defence get from this offset deal?
Dassault Aviation chief Eric Trappier was quoted by Economic Times
as saying that its joint venture with Reliance Defence is geared towards meeting about 10 per cent of this offset obligation for the Rafale fighter jet deal.
What is the latest on the Rafale controversy?
On Friday, (February 8, 2018) The Hindu
published a story based on documents from India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).
It said the documents show that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was directly negotiating with French officials on the controversial Rafale fighter plane deal.
The report said officials of the MoD raised a “red flag over” over what they called “parallel negotiations”.
What was Modi’s role in the Rafale deal?
The information published by The Hindu
on Friday refers to “parallel negotiations” conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office and the National Security Adviser. This fact, the report said, was not part of the material submitted by the government to the Supreme Court of India, which rejected a petition for a review and probe of the deal.
Gandhi has made stinging allegations that Indian business Anil Ambani, who is close to PM Modi, had benefited from brazen “crony capitalism” in the $8.8-billion deal for the 36 Rafale fighter jets.
Gandhi alleges that the deal was negotiated personally and then announced by PM Narendra Modi in 2016 during a visit to Paris, violating government checks on purchases of that scale.
In response to the report, the BJP’s official Twitter handle launched an offensive against Gandhi, as well as The Hindu
and its report.
The barbs are being traded both in and out of Parliament.
What is the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report?
The office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), created by the Constitution Act 1950, is accountable to the Indian Parliament. It is tasked to audit financial transactions of the Union and State governments and Union territories.
On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, the CAG’s report on controversial Rafale deal was tabled in the Rajya Sabha (Council of States), the upper house of the Parliament of India.
Following are the key points contained in the CAG report:
- It found the Rafale deal negotiated by the Narendra Modi government in 2016 (under National Democratic Alliance, NDA) as “cheaper” than the one discussed during the previous regime, under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
- The contracted prices of seven items were higher than the “aligned price”, the price at which the contract should have been signed after adjusting price variation between 2007 and 2015.
- In response to the opposition’s criticism that the Modi government paid more in the reworked Rafale deal, the Modi government has argued that the 2016 contract had more India-specific enhancements. However, the CAG report says that four of the India-specific enhancements were “not needed” at all. The Indian Air Force had stated the same in its technical evaluation in 2010. But those specifications were included in the Rafale deal.
However, the report stated that India taxpayers paid for some of the “India-specific enhancements” that were “not needed” by the Indian Air Force.
What are the implications for the present Indian government?
The Rafale controversy carries significant political implications for the Modi government, which has campaigned on the theme of curbing corruption.
The current government has promised to take tough action against alleged corruption in defence deals struck by the previous government under the United Progressive Alliance.
SWAT ANALYSIS
Plot thickens: Will Rafale dominate the 2019 dogfight?
Opposition closes ranks with Rahul Gandhi and is vocal on the deal
Published: January 20, 2019 12:34Swati Chaturvedi, Special to Gulf News
Photo for illustrative purposes onlyImage Credit: iStock
The controversial Rafale deal has become an albatross around the Modi government’s neck. It sums up all that is wrong with the government.
First, there is a “strong” leader, Narendra Modi, and his contempt for all procedural checks and balances of a democracy, which he impatiently waives aside. Second, in a parliamentary democracy, once you’ve short-circuited the process and chosen an offsets partner, who has a proven record of failure, then corruption allegations will come knocking on your door.
For the first time-ever, Modi is facing allegations of alleged personal corruption and because he had waived aside all due process in the Rafale deal. He is now the target of a determined Opposition. Trouble is all the blogs written by the indisposed Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister, heaping wrath on “compulsive contrarians” and “urban Naxals”, both terms which have no meaning, is not staunching the loss of personal political capital, which Modi is bleeding in the Rafale dogfight.
Modi is facing renewed opposition over the Rafale deal.Image Credit: Reuters
The latest revelations by internationally respected editor N. Ram of The Hindu
claims that the Rafale deal that Modi personally negotiated was 41.4 per cent more expensive per plane than the one that was being negotiated by the UPA government. This has blown a jet-sized hole through Modi’s claims.
Interestingly, after the offsets partner filed defamation cases of up to Rupees 10,000 crores (Dh100 billion) against online news outlets, the entire mainstream media was silent, but after The Hindu
revelations the omerta appears broken, with dailies splashing it on page one.
Worse for Modi, the mothership of the Sangh - the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - has maintained a studied silence on the issue and not even offered a token defence of Modi.
41.4%
greater cost per plane as per Modi's deal as opposed to UPA's deal
To distance himself from the scandal, which is firmly lodged at the doors of the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block, Modi has fielded several Cabinet ministers, but it seems time is up for the mute Modi approach as his position is becoming untenable.
The controversial Rafale deal has led to surreal and unbelievable acts such as the post-midnight coup on the CBI which led to its director Alok Verma’s ouster. This was a first in the history of independent India. Modi then ensured that Verma, reinstated by the Supreme Court, was in office for just one day. All this to prevent a preliminary inquiry in to the Rafale deal.
The controversial Rafale deal has led to surreal acts such as the dramatic ouster of Alok Verma (pictured) from officeImage Credit: PTI
In what it called a “typographical error”, the government cited a non-existent Comptroller and Auditor General report to the Supreme Court. This was an epic own goal and made the Opposition demand for a parliamentary probe stronger as the optics looked dodgy.
Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi ploughed a lonely furrow on what he called the Rafale scam. The Opposition now has closed ranks and is making it a political issue.
Public perception is what matters in Indian politics and the perception now firmly is that the Modi government has something to hide. So how will this affect the BJP’s campaign?
- Swati Chaturvedi
In any case, public perception is what matters in Indian politics and the perception now firmly is that the Modi government has something to hide. So how will this affect the BJP’s campaign?
Modi had won 2014 as an incorruptible crusader against corruption and highlighted UPA scams. Modi promised to retrieve black money and jail Robert Vadra, Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, who he derisively termed “damaadji”, a short-hand lapped up by voters.
Modi’s term has seen the total collapse of the 2G case in court and no back money has come back. In fact, alleged scam artists such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallaya who have defrauded Indian banks to the tune of thousands of crores have escaped India. Vadra is roaming free. So much like “acche din” (good days), the anti-corruption crusade also seems like a “jumla”, a memorable term used by Amit Shah to describe election promises.
N. Ram, who had covered and unearthed the Bofors scam, writes that Rafale has eerie similarities to it. Clearly, in democracy a strong leader running roughshod over process is problematic. Ram also writes that there is no money trail in Rafale. Yet. Watch this space.
Published: February 11, 2019 19:21Karuna Madan, Correspondent
Fighter jet deal caught in web of overpricing, abuse of authority and cronyism charges
