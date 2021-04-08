What's new

French Jews catch suspected stabber before handing him to police

Bambi

35-year-old suspect attempted to stab three people after approaching from behind near a synagogue in Sarcelles, a suburb of ParisJewish residents of a Paris suburb chased and overpowered a man whom witnesses said tried to stab three Jews, then handed him over to police.

The suspect, a 35-year-old illegal immigrant from Pakistan, approached the men from behind near a synagogue in Sarcelles on Wednesday evening, Le Parisien reported. The men were wearing yarmulkes



René Taïeb, a leader of the local Jewish community, said the incident may have been an antisemitic attack.



The suspect, who was carrying an 11-inch blade that is used to slice plaster boards, also fled. But local Jews alerted to the commotion pursued and overpowered him, holding the man until police arrived. He has been staying in France illegally for years, Le Parisien reported.

Witnesses told Le Parisien that he shouted “they stole my work from me” when he was arrested. A police report said the suspect was “heavily inebriated,” according to the paper.

He was identified and released pending further legal action. The suspect was seen in the vicinity of the synagogue the following day, according to Moïse Kalhoun, another communal leader.

The National Bureau of Vigilance Against Antisemitism, or BNVCA, criticised authorities’ handling of the suspect. A BNVCA spokesperson told Le Parisien he “should have been deported a long time ago and kept in custody pending a trial

@Baibars_1260
 
That was cute.
From Israel to France, Muslims have only two weapons to attack Jews 1) kitchen knives 2) gas cylinders.
Luckily, no "victim" gets killed, but "attackers" get annihilated.
 
