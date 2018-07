French Imam records video with IDF spokesperson, receives death threats

Hassen Chalghoumi, known for his criticism of Islamic fundamentalism, receives multiple death threats and is accused of becoming 'advocate for the Zionists', following his meeting with IDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Ronen Manelis, in Paris,

Daniel Salami|Published: 07.09.18 , 18:16





French Imam, Hassen Chalghoumi, known for his criticism of Islamic fundamentalism, has recently received death threats following the release of a video in which he converses with IDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Ronen Manelis in Paris.



Chalghoumi, who has visited Israel in the past, campaigns to promote interfaith dialogue and is fighting against racism and hatred of Jews and Israel.



The Imam has received death threats for his views and actions in the past. However, he seems undeterred by them so far.

Hassen Chalghoumi and Ronen Manelis (Photo: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit)



During the meeting between Chalghoumi and Manelis, which took place last Wednesday, the two discussed Islamic fundamentalism and the situation in the Middle East.

After the meeting, the two recorded videos in Arabic and Hebrew in which Chalghoumi attacks Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Iran.

He also described Islam as a religion of tolerance and dialogue.

Hassen Chalghoumi ​

The video was posted on the IDF Spokesperson’s official Facebook page, as well as other IDF social media platforms, in Hebrew and other languages.

The publication resulted in widespread criticism of Chalghoumi on Arab-speaking social media platforms, where he was accused of becoming a traitor and an “advocate for the Zionists."

Pro-Hezbollah television channel Al Mayadeen, aired a report on the meeting and heavily criticized the French Imam.

Chalghoumi has so far rejected all requests to take down the video, insisting his statements are legitimate and that he has an obligation to express them.

He claims to have filed a complaint with the French police against those who made threats on his life.



