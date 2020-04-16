French government’s vaccine adviser doesn’t rule out use of Russian, Chinese vaccines

Earlier on Friday,, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at talks with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Jan 22 that his country was expecting to receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccinePARIS, January 29. /TASS/. French government’s top vaccine adviser Alain Fischer on Friday supported the idea of using Russian and Chinese anti-coronavirus vaccines if they prove to be efficient."I cannot dwell on political decisions but from the scientific point of view we should consider all available vaccines, with no prejudices about their origin," he said in an interview with the BFM television channel when asked whether France could follow Hungary’s lead and approve the use of the Russian Sputnik V and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines. "If these vaccines prove their efficacy and reliability, if they meet quality standards and if it is possible to ensure their accessibility in the European Union, then why not? The only this that matters is that these conditions must be met.""We understand people’s impatience," he said, commenting on slow paces of the vaccination campaign. "Everything depends on supplies of vaccines. Along with tough negotiations demanding increased supplies, we can only optimize the use of vaccines inside the country."Earlier on Friday, Hungary’s regulator okeyed the use of the anti-coronavirus vaccine of China’s Sinopharm. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at talks with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on January 22 that his country was expecting to receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Before that Hungary’s National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition had finished the study of Sputnik V documents and approved preliminary permit to use this vaccine. In November 2020, Hungary was first European Union country to receive the vaccine’s samples for tests.A vaccination campaign in France kicked off on December 27, 2020. Today, Moderna’s, Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s vaccines have been approved for use. By now, more than one million people in France have been inoculated.