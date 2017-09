22,1%

This year,new recruits in the French Foreign Legion came from 159 different countries,highlighting this year again the Legion's diversity.of the new recruits were from the Slavic world.from central Europe and the Balkans.from Asia.from France.from Africa.from Latin America.were from the western world.from the Arabic world.1.300 volunteers were recruited this year. In 2018,the FFL will see its size reach 9K personnels.A fact : In 1961 after the Algiers putsch,the General de Gaulle wanted to disband the Légion after its participation during the attempted coup d'état.It is said that Légion was saved from disappearing by the MoD of then,Pierre Mesmer,former soldier of the 13th DBLE and a loyal gaullist,who convinced de Gaulle from not disbanding it.