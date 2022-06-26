What's new

French FM: Does Turkey want to strengthen the NATO or is it against it?

Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
165
0
129
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
French Foreign Minister:
"If Turkey insists on vetoing Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO, questions will be raised about its behavior as a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.
Does it want to strengthen the Alliance or is it against it? "

Turkish obstructionism against Swedish and Finnish NATO membership, its limited offensive in Iraq, and its prospective offensive in Syria , it's growing diplomatic tension with Greece, have grabbed international attention, an ever-festering lesion that threatens to burst.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540812548089548803
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,898
-4
5,840
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Turkey is confused country don't know what to do but they are making big mistake not allowing Sweden in nato may be nato take turkey out for Sweden very easily
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Russia Is Driving Sweden and Finland Closer to NATO
Replies
3
Views
350
aziqbal
aziqbal
dBSPL
Turkish Presidency: We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
3K
MeFishToo
M
F-22Raptor
Finland and Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer
Replies
14
Views
389
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
PakistaniandProud
Washington is proposing that it's time to kick Turkey out of NATO over it's view on Finland & Sweden
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
2K
kingQamaR
K
Vanguard One
Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay', Russia warns it will 'inflict serious damage'
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
3K
Abid123
Abid123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom