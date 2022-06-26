French FM: Does Turkey want to strengthen the NATO or is it against it?

French Foreign Minister:
"If Turkey insists on vetoing Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO, questions will be raised about its behavior as a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.
Does it want to strengthen the Alliance or is it against it? "
Turkish obstructionism against Swedish and Finnish NATO membership, its limited offensive in Iraq, and its prospective offensive in Syria , it's growing diplomatic tension with Greece, have grabbed international attention, an ever-festering lesion that threatens to burst.
