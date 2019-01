French fighter jet disappears near Swiss border



JAN 9, 2019 - 16:28

The Mirage 2000 is a single-engine fourth-generation jet fighter designed in the late 1970s as a lightweight fighter to replace the Mirage III for the French Air Force.





The Mirage 2000 took off on Wednesday for a training exercise from Nancy-Ochey military airport in north-eastern France with two crew members, according to the Doubs regional authorities.



A French air force spokeswoman said the aircraft was last sighted over a snow-covered mountainous area between the regions of Haut-Doubs and Haut-Jura near Geneva shortly after 11am.







The Jura Gendarmerie said on its Facebook page that the plane had been flying over the Jura mountains between Mouthe and Mignovillard in France, and the Swiss border.

The Mirage 2000 “was unarmed and did not have an additional fuel tank”, according to the Doubs authorities.





