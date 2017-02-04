French defence minister to visit India; nuke technology for submarine on agenda

INS_Vikramaditya
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 2, 2015
- 801
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
India has traditionally relied on Russian technology for its nuclear fleet but is now moving to a new series of attack submarines that will be a completely new design. Access to modern technology would be crucial to making these submarines as quiet as possible on missions.
After the AUKUS deal, the possibility of sharing nuclear submarine technology with trusted partners has found more legitimacy. France has been a close partner when it comes to submarine technology, with India building six Scorpene boats at Mumbai. The French side is also expected to bring up the issue of an ongoing contest to supply six more submarines under Project 75I.
After the AUKUS deal, the possibility of sharing nuclear submarine technology with trusted partners has found more legitimacy. France has been a close partner when it comes to submarine technology, with India building six Scorpene boats at Mumbai. The French side is also expected to bring up the issue of an ongoing contest to supply six more submarines under Project 75I.
French defence minister to visit India this week; maritime cooperation, nuke technology for submarine on agenda
This is the first visit by a top French minister since the creation of AUKUS that pushed France out of a defence deal from Australia. Parly is expected to visit on Thursday and Friday. India is topping the French agenda in Indo-Pacific under French EU presidency from January-June 2022, ET has...
www.google.com