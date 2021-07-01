French built Hanoi Metro to be operational end 2021 -- since project started 11 years ago

Ngày 1/7, tàu Nhổn - ga Hà Nội chạy thử toàn tuyến trên cao Đoàn tàu sẽ chạy thử 8,5 km trên cao, từ depot Nhổn đến ga S8 (trước cổng Đại học Giao thông Vận tải) và di chuyển ngược lại, vào ngày 1/7.

French built Hanoi Metro Line 3 to be operational end 2021 -- after project started for 11 years. And not all stations are operational. Hence it is just partly operational.In addition, French metro will be operating earlier than the China built Line 2A. Line 2A was fully completed since 2018, for a 7 years project cycle.