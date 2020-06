More than 0.28 million masks were manufactured that were distributed among the locals in Saint Nazaire city

Timely response by Pakistan to supply huge quantity of reusable face masks to French authorities has been appreciated, both by the local government and media outlets.

The Pakistani manufacturers made high-quality cloth masks, which are washable and reusable upto fifty times. The masks produced also fit the French quality standards.





"Everyone saw the words 'Made in Pakistan' on the labels," reported leading French newspaper Ouest France. The paper stated that the masks arrived in residents' mailboxes, wrapped in pretty plastic bags.