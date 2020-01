The renewal of small equipment of the French army continues. After the HK 416F, Glock 17 and others such as the F3 uniform, the Ministry of the Armies announced this morning the delivery of new night vision goggles to the 21st marine infantry regiment in Fréjus.

"This delivery of new equipment is part of the Military Planning Law (LPM) designed at the height of a man: in 2020, a deployed soldier is a better protected soldier," said the Ministry of the Armed Forces in an official statement.These O-NYX, produced by Thales, are currently intended for infantrymen of the 21st RIMa and the 2nd infantry regiment of Nîmes "as part of the mission of the units of the 6th light armored brigade in early 2020 in the Sahel ”. Units of the 21st RIMa will soon join the Barkhane force "in Chad or Niger, with your brothers in arms of the 1st foreign cavalry regiment" declared the Minister of the Armies Florence Parly on January 22 during a visit to Fréjus.The French Army is expected to take delivery of a total of 3,179 JVN in 2020, of the 3,519 ordered by the French defense procurement agency. The remaining 340 will be delivered next year.Ultimately, "several thousand additional NVGs should be delivered by 2025" for the benefit of the French armed forces.The O-NYX will replace the OB70 Lucie currently in service with the armed forces.Weighing 340 grams [versus 420 grams for the "Lucies"], the O-NYX have a battery autonomy of up to 40 hours. Ultra-compact and offering optimized comfort for "prolonged use", they have a large field of vision of 51 ° [against 40 ° usually, + 70% of the surface of the scene observed, underlines the Ministry of the Armed Forces] which "improves the perception of the environment and the mobility of the soldier].