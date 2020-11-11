French Army Buys Steiner Scopes, Trijicon Reflex Sights & Spuhr Mounts for Snipers

French Soldiers with an HK417 and a Hécate II
Steiner Optics and Humbert CTTS, a French distributor, has won a large contract to supply various riflescopes to the French Armed Forces. Initially, the contract is to supply 375 pieces of Steiner M5xi 5-25×56 riflescopes with Laser Protection Filters. The intention is that these optics will fit the current French heavy sniper rifles PGM Hecate II in caliber 12.7×99 mm.
Below: Steiner M5Xi Military 5-25×56
Additionally, the new Steiner M7xi 2.9-20×50 will also be bought and used by the French Army. They are to be used on various DMR and Sniper rifles already in service, such as the HK417 and the FN SCAR H-PR.
There is no mentioning about the quantity for these rifles, but it is known that France has bought 2,600 FN Herstal SCAR-H PR. They will use the Schmidt & Bender 1-8×24 PM II Dual CCas well, together with Night Vision and Thermal Sensors from OIS.
It’s probable that the French HK417s and FN SCAR H-PRs will be used and equipped for various roles, like patrol rifles, DMR style or sniper rifles. The rifles with Steiner M7xi 2.9-20×50 will also be delivered with a secondary Trijicon reflex sight mounted at 45°. The German Army uses a similar concept with their S&B 1-8x and S&B 3-20 PMIIs.
The development of reticles
It’s interesting to see the development of reticles, and how they are being used nowadays. Just a decade ago anything beyond a simple MIL-dot was witchcraft. This time the French Army chose the MSR2 reticle
Already in the beginning of 2018, TFB published an extensive article on the MSR2 reticle, developed by the Finnish company Finnaccuracy. The original MSR concept was released in 2009. The idea for this reticle was born from the needs of long-range field shooters.
As mentioned, all of the French riflescopes will have Laser Protection Filters and they will be mounted with Spuhr mounts from Sweden.
Below: Sample picture from the Steiner M7Xi IFS 4-28×56 ballistic sight (not part of the contract, but it shows the MSR2 in combination with the Steiner heads-up display).
Steiner M7Xi IFS 4-28×56 ballistic sight
Below is a video using Finnaccuracy’s MSR reticle. “Tikka TACT A1 6.5CM concept, new Steiner M7Xi 2.9-20×50 MSR2”
We also have an article about a factory visit to Steiner Optics Germany here.
Check here for the Steiner Optics official homepage: https://www.steiner-optics.com/
