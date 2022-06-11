French Armed Forces Select The Benelli Supernova Shotgun

We are pleased to announce that the Ministry of the Armed Forces/SIMMT has officially notified us today of a contract for the supply of Benelli Supernova Tactical cal. 12 shotguns, for a period of 7 years, with a maximum value of 4.500.000 €.

The Benelli Supernova Tactical, after very severe evaluation tests from which it emerged as the winner, becomes the standard shotgun of the entire French armed forces, in 3 different versions, 18.5″ Tactical , 14″ Tactical and 28″ Anti-drone.

The contract also includes the supply of accessories, tactical VIS/IR flashlights, shotshell holders, multipoint tactical slings, etc… This is a great success for Humbert, Benelli and

Beretta Defense Technologies.