French ambassador expelled from Belarus

French ambassador expelled from Belarus

Picture of French ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste, published on the website of the French embassy in Belarus.
France's ambassador to Belarus has left the country after the authorities in Minsk demanded he leave by Monday, the embassy said.

The spokeswoman who made the announcement did not say why the Belarusian authorities demanded he leave the country.
But according to reports in the Belarusian media, ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste never met President Alexander Lukashenko to give him copies of his credentials.
France, like other EU countries, has not recognised the Belarusian strongman's claim to a sixth presidential term in disputed elections in August last year.
"The Belarusian foreign ministry demanded that the ambassador leave before October 18," an embassy spokeswoman told AFP Sunday.

"Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste left Belarus today."


"He said goodbye to the staff of the embassy and recorded a video message to the Belarusian people, which will appear tomorrow morning on the embassy's website."
The European Union has imposed waves of sanctions on Lukashenko's regime over a post-vote crackdown on dissent in Belarus after the country erupted in historic protests against his rule.
Lukashenko has since put down the demonstrations, with authorities jailing hundreds of protesters and closing dozens of independent media outlets and NGOs.
All of the country's top opposition leaders are either in prison or have fled the country.
Well done Belarus.

These European snakes are not to be trusted. French snake Macron himself is one of the biggest human rights violators having a human rights record against the Yellow Vest protesters.
 
