French airstrikes kill over 50 Al-Qaeda linked terrorist in Mali

Mar 30, 2020
French forces said they have killed more than 50 terrorists and captured 4 four others in an operation in Mali. The French defense minister said the action was a major blow to al-Qaeda.

1604451601342.png



The French government on Monday said that more than 50 terrorists linked to the al-Qaeda group were killed in central Mali during an operation launched by its anti-jihadist force in the region last week.

"I would like to reveal an operation of great importance which was carried out on October 30 in Mali by the Barkhane force, which was able to neutralize more than 50 jihadists and confiscated arms and material," said French Defense Minister Florence Parly.

"Four terrorists have been captured," French military spokesman Colonel Frederic Barbry said.

Explosives and a suicide vest had been found, he told reporters, adding that the group was "about to attack (an army) position in the region."

The French operation took place in an area near the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger where government troops are fighting an Islamic insurgency, Parly said after a meeting with members of Mali's transitional government in the capital city of Bamako.


The offensive was launched after a drone detected a "very large" motorcycle caravan in the "three borders" area, she said.

As the insurgents took cover under trees to escape surveillance, the French forces sent in two Mirage fighter jets and a drone to launch missiles, "neutralizing" the terrorists, Parly said, adding that around 30 motorcycles were destroyed.

Parly said the military action was a significant blow to a local terror group that has ties to al-Qaida via the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), a regional jihadist alliance.

The defense minister arrived in Bamako after meeting with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou and her Nigerien counterpart Issoufou Katambe.


Her visit to Mali comes after its interim government secured the release of four captives held by Islamist groups, in exchange for about 200 prisoners — some believed to terrorists.

One of the freed captives was 75-year-old Sophie Petronin, the last remaining French hostage in the world.

France has deployed more than 5,000 troops in the Sahel region to combat insurgents.

Remember our own wars against terrorists

Africans countries don’t have the capabilities we have to fight terrorists.
Your very presence in Mali, which is a Muslim country would provide Al Qaeda with more recruits. France should stop acting like USA. France has biggest Muslim population in Europe and those Muslims are really very angry on France. These actions will only bring more chaos in France.
 
Agreed to some extent but if nothing is done, AQ will spread more. AQ and bokko harami kill also Malian. Remember how many schoolgirls were kidnapped by those terrorists ? (I don’t remember when it happened).
It’s up to Malians to decide if it is or not.
 
Basically you are right. But what if Malians requested their help ? The deal is between Mali and France. Not yours, not mine.
This is the crux of the whole charade!!!
On whose behest?
A country supposedly released from french clutches, but was it?
Do the french decide who will be in power? You have no idea what a power vacuum is... when a people have spent this long in bondage it takes a very long time to find your feet again ... but these meddling pests don't want or won't allow a change against or not aligned with their vested interests... they can show up with their forces on behest of a general or a president an opponent or if all else fails either unilaterally or through the crutches of U.N.
...
Who are we fooling?
 
colonial mindset, killing muslims indiscriminately..
any muslim country going to question this ?
 
IMO, presently it seems that for French, Muslims = Terrorists.
May be the dead ones are only Muslims.
COVID19 graph rises, terrorism graph downs. COVID19 graph downs, terrorism graph rises. A strange phenomenon in the west.
 
We fought war in our own country

France has no business in Mali. Period
It's a colonial war perpetrated by this crazed French man who was abused as a child by his now wife.
Not a good enough reason for France to bomb a country thousand miles away from its mainland
Why are the French taking sides, they are playing their colonial games again. Get a pervert in power and he will wreak havoc.
 
