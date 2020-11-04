French airstrikes kill over 50 Al-Qaeda linked terrorist in Mali

Vortex said: Basically you are right. But what if Malians requested their help ? The deal is between Mali and France. Not yours, not mine. Click to expand...

This is the crux of the whole charade!!!On whose behest?A country supposedly released from french clutches, but was it?Do the french decide who will be in power? You have no idea what a power vacuum is... when a people have spent this long in bondage it takes a very long time to find your feet again ... but these meddling pests don't want or won't allow a change against or not aligned with their vested interests... they can show up with their forces on behest of a general or a president an opponent or if all else fails either unilaterally or through the crutches of U.N....Who are we fooling?