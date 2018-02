Small poke not aimed at Hindus78 or any logical Indian :If the Tejas is as good a claimed by some fans, we shouldexpect France to buy Tejas and America to ditch the F-35.Still a good news for the LCA that it performs well enoughto be flaunted to top Western allies.Oh! And does anyone know when the PLAAF Commander'sflight is scheduled for?Great day H78 & all, Tay.