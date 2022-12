Freelance journalist Shah Meer Baloch used The Guardian for blame-game on the burial of Karima Baloch

her body was confiscated by Pakistani security officials for hours.

Then her home town in Balochistan was placed under the control of paramilitary forces, a curfew was imposed on the region and mobile services were suspended, all to prevent thousands turning out for her funeral on Monday. It was clear that, even in death, Pakistan viewed Baloch as a threat to national security.

Baloch was the second Pakistani dissident to die this year, following the death of Sajid Hussain , a journalist, also from Balochistan, who was forced to seek asylum in Sweden after facing death threats for his work exposing human rights abuses in Balochistan.

Toronto police said they were still treating the death as non-suspicious and could provide no further details.

