Freelance journalist Shah Meer Baloch used The Guardian for blame-game on the burial of Karima Baloch

airmarshal said: Well she was named in EU Disinfo Lab expose. She was an Indian agent not a political worker or a freedom fighter.



Pakistan as a state must do something about this propaganda. We are very soft and I keep repeating this. Click to expand...

These people get support and refuge from Western nations. EU DisinfoLab also exposed Indian fake media propaganda outlets. What happened? Absolutely nothing. Let's face it. The Western world is playing a double game here. They are willingly aiding Indian lies by turning a blind eye for reasons known to everyone. We never got along in Afghanistan. If we are under the illusion that we can somehow convince the EU/West we are sorely wrong about that. There is mistrust and frankly we are opposite poles. We are not even in the same camp. This wretched relationship drags on because both sides don't want to put an end to this terrible relationship.The Pakistani state is not willing to confront Western nations on their duplicitous stance because they are afraid that this might hurt their economic interests. The West has no choice, but to interact with Pakistan due to various reasons. The truth is that there is hardly any economic interest to begin with. Most Western countries would love to put Pakistan on FATF blacklist. Their voting history doesn't lie. The accusations and hatred against Pakistan isn't concealed. Pakistan should by all means take a tougher stance because Western hypocrisy is hurting our cause. We consider PTM, BLA and the likes terror outfits. The West and India consider these groups as legitimate separatists. Their media glorifies PTM and BLA as freedom fighters. There is a massive conflict. Sooner or later Pakistan is going to have to decide that enough is enough.