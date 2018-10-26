/ Register

  • Friday, October 26, 2018

Freedom of speech doesn’t cover blasphemy: European court

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Maxpane, Oct 26, 2018 at 6:48 PM.

  1. Oct 26, 2018 at 6:48 PM #1
    Maxpane

    Maxpane SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,224
    Joined:
    Oct 1, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,413 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Freedom of speech doesn’t cover blasphemy: European court
    Top Story
    Monitoring Report
    October 26,2018


    ShareNext Story >>>

    BERLIN: The European Court of Human Rights says an Austrian woman’s conviction for blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) didn’t breach her freedom of speech, reports foreign media.

    The Strasbourg-based ECHR ruled Thursday that Austrian courts had “carefully balanced her right to freedom of expression with the right of others to have their religious feelings protected.”

    The woman in her late 40s, identified only as E.S. was convicted by a Vienna court in 2011 for disparaging religious doctrines. The court orderedher to pay a 480-euro ($547) fine, plus costs. The ruling was later upheld by an Austrian appeals court. The ECHR said the Austrian court’s decision “served the legitimate aim of preserving religious peace.”

    Read Complete Story
    Advertisement
     
  2. Oct 26, 2018 at 6:54 PM #2
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,902
    Joined:
    May 15, 2014
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,978 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Where the libturds now?
     
  3. Oct 26, 2018 at 6:59 PM #3
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,000
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 13,025 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    probably demanding a higher salary!
     
  4. Oct 26, 2018 at 7:03 PM #4
    Death Professor

    Death Professor FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    212
    Joined:
    Sep 3, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 181 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Bht thora hai, if she were doing some anti-Semitic propaganda she would have been charged for so much more...
     
  5. Oct 26, 2018 at 7:04 PM #5
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,902
    Joined:
    May 15, 2014
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,978 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    :lol: yeah ... Need a new excuse to counter EU court.

    #MeToo I hear is their flavour these days ..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Oct 26, 2018 at 7:20 PM #6
    Maxpane

    Maxpane SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,224
    Joined:
    Oct 1, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,413 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Congrats to all muslims

    Sir legal tu howa ye issue ye buhat bari khush khabri ha
     
  7. Oct 26, 2018 at 7:23 PM #7
    cloud4000

    cloud4000 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,242
    Joined:
    Oct 11, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,151 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    Freedom of speech is a nebulous concept in Europe. I wouldn't be surprised if the court rules differently six months from now.
     
Similar Threads
  1. A.Rahman

    Freedom of Speech?

    A.Rahman, Sep 20, 2007, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    1,036
    Awesome
    Sep 20, 2007
  2. Hafizzz

    Freedom of Speech

    Hafizzz, Apr 19, 2011, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    54
    Views:
    2,460
    Raja.Pakistani
    Apr 19, 2011
  3. JayAtl

    Freedom of speech

    JayAtl, Jun 26, 2011, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    799
    Respect4Respect01
    Jun 26, 2011
  4. Nomi965

    Freedom of Speech

    Nomi965, Oct 13, 2011, in forum: General Photos & Multimedia
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    676
    Nomi965
    Oct 13, 2011
  5. Zarvan

    Is that Freedom of Speech?

    Zarvan, Sep 18, 2012, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    12
    Views:
    979
    lkozhi
    Sep 19, 2012
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)