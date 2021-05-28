What's new

Freedom of expression under attack by two Fasciate Governments

Do you see any differences between the two fasciate governments how they are choking the freedom of expression?

www.aljazeera.com

Gaza tower housing Al Jazeera office destroyed by Israeli attack

Israel warned residents of building, which also housed AP and residential flats, to evacuate an hour before air raid.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
www.reuters.com

Twitter wrangles with Indian govt over staff safety, free speech

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited one of its offices as part of a probe related to the firm's tagging of some ruling party posts as manipulated.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
