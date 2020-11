Can we deny holocaust in France or Europe?



When Philippe Val fired Siné, it looked like there were double standards when it comes to freedom of speech," says Patrick Chappatte, cartoonist for Le Temps. "One has to be coherent. My fellow cartoonists and I talked a lot about the caricatures of Muhammad at the time. Some felt as if Charlie Hebdo was obsessed with its 'Screw Allah' stance. It’s a sort of provocation that caused a lot of debates.