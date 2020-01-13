What's new

Freedom of expression in India threatened by conservatives

masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
7,544
15
16,163
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.bbc.co.uk

Milind Soman: Actor and model charged over nude photo

Soman was reprimanded for sharing an image of him running naked down a beach in the city of Goa.
www.bbc.co.uk

Milind Soman: Actor and model charged over nude photo
Published5 hours ago
Bollywood actor Milind Soman is seen jogging in Mumbai, India, on 26 October 2020
IMAGE COPYRIGHTGETTY IMAGES
image captionMilind Soman is a keen sportsman as well as an actor and model
Indian actor and model Milind Soman has been charged by police after he shared a naked picture of himself on Instagram.
Soman posted the image on Wednesday, showing him sprinting nude down a Goa beach, with the caption "Happy Birthday to me!".
It attracted over 147,000 likes and thousands of comments.
But police were called to action following a complaint by political party Goa Suraksha Manch.
The party said Soman had indulged in public obscenity, and tainted Goa's image.
Police charged him on Friday with public obscenity and sharing lewd images online.
In an interview with the Bombay Times, his wife Ankita Konwar, who took the photo, said it "sends out a very positive message on body positivity and being free and happy with who you are.
"I think anyone who accepts themselves for who they are has this incredible light and energy around them, and people start liking their presence," she added. "Milind's always been like that. Always himself."
Sameer Khutwalker, president of Goa Suraksha Manch, told the Indian Express newspaper he was happy Soman had been charged.
"He has used Goa for cheap publicity and acted foolishly on a public beach," said Mr Khutwalker.
"When these things become public, people will imagine that 'anything is possible in Goa," he added. "When will all this stop?"
It is the second time Soman has been booked for charges of obscenity. In 1995, he and model Madhu Sapre were charged for appearing nude in an advertising campaign, wearing only a pair of shoes and a python wrapped around them.
Earlier this year, Soman posted the picture on his social media, with the caption "What the reaction would have been if it had been released today…".
The latest charge also comes days after actor and model Poonam Pandey, and her husband, were arrested for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an "objectionable" video at a dam in Goa. The pair have since been released on bail.
Related Topics
More on this story
 
dharmi

dharmi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
997
-1
579
Country
India
Location
India
masterchief_mirza said:
www.bbc.co.uk

Milind Soman: Actor and model charged over nude photo

Soman was reprimanded for sharing an image of him running naked down a beach in the city of Goa.
www.bbc.co.uk

Milind Soman: Actor and model charged over nude photo
Published5 hours ago
Bollywood actor Milind Soman is seen jogging in Mumbai, India, on 26 October 2020
IMAGE COPYRIGHTGETTY IMAGES
image captionMilind Soman is a keen sportsman as well as an actor and model
Indian actor and model Milind Soman has been charged by police after he shared a naked picture of himself on Instagram.
Soman posted the image on Wednesday, showing him sprinting nude down a Goa beach, with the caption "Happy Birthday to me!".
It attracted over 147,000 likes and thousands of comments.
But police were called to action following a complaint by political party Goa Suraksha Manch.
The party said Soman had indulged in public obscenity, and tainted Goa's image.
Police charged him on Friday with public obscenity and sharing lewd images online.
In an interview with the Bombay Times, his wife Ankita Konwar, who took the photo, said it "sends out a very positive message on body positivity and being free and happy with who you are.
"I think anyone who accepts themselves for who they are has this incredible light and energy around them, and people start liking their presence," she added. "Milind's always been like that. Always himself."
Sameer Khutwalker, president of Goa Suraksha Manch, told the Indian Express newspaper he was happy Soman had been charged.
"He has used Goa for cheap publicity and acted foolishly on a public beach," said Mr Khutwalker.
"When these things become public, people will imagine that 'anything is possible in Goa," he added. "When will all this stop?"
It is the second time Soman has been booked for charges of obscenity. In 1995, he and model Madhu Sapre were charged for appearing nude in an advertising campaign, wearing only a pair of shoes and a python wrapped around them.
Earlier this year, Soman posted the picture on his social media, with the caption "What the reaction would have been if it had been released today…".
The latest charge also comes days after actor and model Poonam Pandey, and her husband, were arrested for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an "objectionable" video at a dam in Goa. The pair have since been released on bail.
Related Topics
More on this story
Click to expand...
How ridiculous, this is the pic in question:
1604782224952.png


guy was also enrolled in an RSS shakha for a couple years as a kid


good looking gangoo, this one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The_Showstopper
Shashi Tharoor and the majoritarian strain that afflicts Indian liberalism
Replies
7
Views
401
jamahir
jamahir
Azadkashmir
The truth about 1971 massacres in East Pakistan – U.S. National Archives
Replies
6
Views
432
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
fatman17
Army in India & Frontier Warfare 1914-1939
Replies
1
Views
348
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
6
Views
817
dharmi
dharmi
Zibago
Mehreen Zara: Kettle calling the pot black?
Replies
7
Views
486
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top