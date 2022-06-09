Freedom of civil society: 9 Embassies in Dhaka support British High Commissioner

Daily Manabzamin Bangladesh Newspaper Daily Manabzamin (দৈনিক মানবজমিন) is a tabloid Bangla Newspaper of Bangladesh. Read all the latest entertainment, sports and politics news 24/7 live online.

Freedom of civil society

9 Embassies in Dhaka support British High CommissionerStrong and dynamic civil society is fundamental to freedom of speech and effective democracy, said Robert Chatterton Dixon, British High Commissioner in Dhaka on Tuesday: In that case, they should be able to work independently. He wrote this from his official account on social media Twitter.Ambassadors of various countries stationed in Dhaka and embassies of several countries have supported the statement of the British High Commissioner. Embassies and ambassadors of at least nine countries have spoken out. The post was retweeted by the US Embassy in Dhaka, the Australian High Commission, Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki, Swiss Ambassador Nathali Chuard and Norwegian Ambassador Aspen Richter Wendsen.Lily Nichols, Canada's High Commissioner to Dhaka, shared the post: The voice of an independent and diverse civil society has always been part of Canada's core principles of democracy, innovation and progress. These are among the values we share with Bangladesh.Alex Bergberg von Linde, Sweden's ambassador to Bangladesh, wrote in support of the British High Commissioner: The central pillar of any democratic society is a vibrant and strong civil society.The Ambassador of the Netherlands in Dhaka, Ann van Leeuwen, wrote: The central and central role of civic organizations for transparency and proper ‘check and balance’ in any country.That's exactly what the Danish ambassador, Winnie the Pooh, wrote. A vibrant and strong civil society is the key to hearing the voices of the weak.