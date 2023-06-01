Freedom Movement for Pakistan , May 14 2023

Freedom Movement of Pakistan

Stop Kidnapping Civilians

Hold Elections

Stop Promoting Military FAUJI as some sort of God figure

Stop PDM tola

Stop Harassing citizen of Pakistan

Freedom Movement for Pakistan!!Freedom from FAUJ !!What was a May 14th Demand for Election is nowStop Psychological warfare against own citizen and Political workers of PTI and their SupportersStop this idea of FAUJI is god like figure and Civilians are slavesPakistan was created by Civilians , educated civilians. Lawyers - Business people - farmers , poor people , middle classPakistan's poorest of poorest has more right then FAUJI