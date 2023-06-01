Freedom Movement for Pakistan , May 14 2023

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Freedom Movement for Pakistan!!
Freedom from FAUJ !!
What was a May 14th Demand for Election is now Freedom Movement of Pakistan
Stop Psychological warfare against own citizen and Political workers of PTI and their Supporters
Stop this idea of FAUJI is god like figure and Civilians are slaves
Pakistan was created by Civilians , educated civilians. Lawyers - Business people - farmers , poor people , middle class
Pakistan's poorest of poorest has more right then FAUJI
