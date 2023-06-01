What's new

Freedom Movement for Pakistan , May 14 2023

Freedom Movement for Pakistan!!

Freedom from FAUJ !!

What was a May 14th Demand for Election is now Freedom Movement of Pakistan

  • Stop Kidnapping Civilians
  • Hold Elections
  • Stop Promoting Military FAUJI as some sort of God figure
  • Stop PDM tola
  • Stop Harassing citizen of Pakistan


Stop Psychological warfare against own citizen and Political workers of PTI and their Supporters

Stop this idea of FAUJI is god like figure and Civilians are slaves

Pakistan was created by Civilians , educated civilians. Lawyers - Business people - farmers , poor people , middle class



Pakistan's poorest of poorest has more right then FAUJI
 
