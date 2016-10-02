What's new

Freedom for Khalistan Thread

Now two Sikhs are beaten up by mob over false accusation

Jaipur: In another incident of angry mob thrashing, two Sikhs got beaten up brutally, confirming the fact that minorities are getting punished for being minorities.

A video of Sikhs being hit by a mob in Rajasthan has circulated over the last couple of days. The video is highly disturbing and shows a mob mercilessly beating and abusing the two, of which one was elderly. At the end of the video, the elderly man is seen sobbing in pain.

The Sikhs were Sewadars (volunteers) who visited Chainpura in Ajmer last month and a rumour spread that the Sikhs molested local women and they were thrashed, catch news reported.

A complaint was then reportedly filed against the victims. Later it was found that they were not involved in any the acts of molestation and the attack was entirely deliberate.

This incident can be compared to the Jharkhand mob-thrashing in which men falsely accused of being child-traffickers, were lynched to death.

It was in Rajasthan that, the cattle trader Pehlu Khan was lynched to death by Hindutva vigilantes in Alwar in March this year.

As per the Additional Director General of Police (law and order) N Ravindra Kumar Reddy, the incident had occurred nearly a month-and-a-half ago in Chainpura village falling under Nasirabad Sadar police station of Ajmer district.

He told the media that three to four sewadars (Sikh members) of a gurdwara from Alwar district had visited the village to collect donations. The local residents had then beaten them up alleging that they molested their women.
“The matter has come into my notice. The incident location was unidentified. In fact, I got a vehicle number traced and found that the incident happened somewhere in Ajmer….I have asked the Ajmer police administration to check the matter. A factual report has been sought within 10 days,” Chairman, State Minorities Commission, Jasbir Singh told.
A Twitter user, who writes on human rights and issues related to the Sikh community, listed a number of other incidents in which Sikhs were attacked in Rajasthan.
 
i want rss mobs to counter protest fight and free Hindu-satan from this Sikh terrorism :p
 
This topic should be sticky.we should give proper coverage to Khalistan movement here on pdf.
Pakistani media should talk more frequently on this topic.show atrocities of india on sikhs and Muslims.
Beating a dead horse, again and again! hoping that it will wakeup and win the race.

:-)
If its dead then you should not care.its our dead horse.we can do whatever we want.
 
This topic should be sticky.we should give proper coverage to Khalistan movement here on pdf.
Pakistani media should talk about more frequently.show atrocities of india on sikhs and Muslims.

If its dead then you should not care.its our dead horse.we can do whatever we want.
I don't care! just enjoying... Thank you:yahoo::yahoo::yahoo:

I get confuse sometimes that do people still live in real world or just listen to the media's and start living accordingly and fancy world.
 
Enjoy until this horse kick you on your as$.
But i know inside you are worried and care.
:enjoy:

That's funny

But i know inside you are worried and care.

NO, Never! I don't care much about Khalistan because it is dead in 1980. balochistan issue is more vulnerable then Khalistan.

jihad, mujahedeen and such ideology, never found in hindu or sikh.

HIndu and Sikh are more practical and accept the realities before too late. They don't like to live in fancy world.

Even My name is Rajesh Singh and Singh is king! by the way...
 
