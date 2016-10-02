Freedom for Khalistan Thread

Now two Sikhs are beaten up by mob over false accusation



Jaipur: In another incident of angry mob thrashing, two Sikhs got beaten up brutally, confirming the fact that minorities are getting punished for being minorities.



A video of Sikhs being hit by a mob in Rajasthan has circulated over the last couple of days. The video is highly disturbing and shows a mob mercilessly beating and abusing the two, of which one was elderly. At the end of the video, the elderly man is seen sobbing in pain.



The Sikhs were Sewadars (volunteers) who visited Chainpura in Ajmer last month and a rumour spread that the Sikhs molested local women and they were thrashed, catch news reported.



A complaint was then reportedly filed against the victims. Later it was found that they were not involved in any the acts of molestation and the attack was entirely deliberate.



This incident can be compared to the Jharkhand mob-thrashing in which men falsely accused of being child-traffickers, were lynched to death.



It was in Rajasthan that, the cattle trader Pehlu Khan was lynched to death by Hindutva vigilantes in Alwar in March this year.



As per the Additional Director General of Police (law and order) N Ravindra Kumar Reddy, the incident had occurred nearly a month-and-a-half ago in Chainpura village falling under Nasirabad Sadar police station of Ajmer district.



He told the media that three to four sewadars (Sikh members) of a gurdwara from Alwar district had visited the village to collect donations. The local residents had then beaten them up alleging that they molested their women.

“The matter has come into my notice. The incident location was unidentified. In fact, I got a vehicle number traced and found that the incident happened somewhere in Ajmer….I have asked the Ajmer police administration to check the matter. A factual report has been sought within 10 days,” Chairman, State Minorities Commission, Jasbir Singh told.

A Twitter user, who writes on human rights and issues related to the Sikh community, listed a number of other incidents in which Sikhs were attacked in Rajasthan.