Well, first the actual facts of the matter need to be adjudicated. If the person is guilty of a crime sufficiently heinous to deserve death then he would be killed by the State. In that case, he would probably go to hell, if God so judges. If he is not killed by the State, but imprisoned or let free, then he might repent sufficiently that when he dies later God will forgive his earlier crime. My belief is that we humans cannot know, for sure, who goes to hell.



In this case, it may be the "freedom fighter" who hurled the grenade who God sends to hell, eventually. You and I can't actually know.

