Freedom fighters open fire at Kashmir on Police Vehicle 14 Injured.

NEW DELHI: At least 14 police personnel were injured as terrorists opened fire at their bus in the Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday
All the injured personnel have been rushed to a hospital, Kashmir Zone Police said.
@Zarvan @Windjammer @PanzerKiel @Rashid Mahmood
Developing story...I hope inured should turned dead.
BREAKING: 14 security personnel injured in terror attack in Srinagar
All the injured personnel have been rushed to a hospital, Kashmir Zone Police said.
Srinagar Terrorist Attack: Terrorists open fire on police bus near Srinagar, several cops injured | India News - Times of India
India News: NEW DELHI: At least 14 police personnel were injured as terrorists opened fire at their bus in the Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday A.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Developing story...I hope inured should turned dead.
BREAKING: 14 security personnel injured in terror attack in Srinagar
BREAKING: 14 security personnel injured in terror attack in Srinagar
Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, said police.
zeenews.india.com