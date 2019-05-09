What's new

Freedom fighters open fire at Kashmir on Police Vehicle 14 Injured.

NEW DELHI: At least 14 police personnel were injured as terrorists opened fire at their bus in the Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday


All the injured personnel have been rushed to a hospital, Kashmir Zone Police said.
Developing story...I hope inured should turned dead.
BREAKING: 14 security personnel injured in terror attack in Srinagar
Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, said police.
Terrorists are the police and the army that oppresses the people of Kashmir. So much for Indian democracy
 
Okay 2 are dead now but they are calling it shahadat...... Didn`t know hinduism has a concept of shahadat?🤔
 
Scoundrels and rascals of India media channels, are calling it, as usual, a "cowardly" attack. :lol:
 
