Freedom Fighters Kill Two Policemen in IOK

Militants attack police party in J&K's Bandipora, 2 cops killed
Unidentified militants attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Friday. Two cops succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
Ashraf Wani SrinagarDecember 10, 2021


Two policemen were killed after unidentified militants attacked a police party in Gulshan Chowk of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday afternoon.

Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar told India Today that two cops received bullets when militants attacked the police party.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment in a critical condition, the officer added.

However, both the policemen, identified as Mohd. Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad, succumbed to their injuries, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
 
If only they are equipped like TTP. Machine guns, IEDs, Snipers, Vests, etc. Then some safe heavens like Iran/Afg. At least, IA wish to fight like IEA group can be fulfilled.
 
