Freedom Fighters Kill 5 Indian Soldiers!

At least five Army jawans were charred to death as the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday (April 20). The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area, some 90 kms from Poonch. Relief, rescue teams and local administration officials have reached the spot.



"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of Indian army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in district Poonch (J&K), caught fire. In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives," Public Relations Officer (Defence), Jammu, said. The army truck was carrying fuel oil and lubricant when it suddenly caught fire. sources said.