Freedom Fighters Kill 5 Indian Soldiers!

4 Army jawans dead as vehicle catches fire in J&K's Poonch
I think this is uncalled for. That's a bad way die. Burning to death.good news its eid gift
I think this is uncalled for. That's a bad way die. Burning to death.
It would be one thing if they died fighting against Kashmiri fighters.
Not a good way to die.
RIP.
RIP.
Its bs story its take 2sec to leaveAt least five Army jawans were charred to death as the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday (April 20). The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area, some 90 kms from Poonch. Relief, rescue teams and local administration officials have reached the spot.
"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of Indian army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in district Poonch (J&K), caught fire. In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives," Public Relations Officer (Defence), Jammu, said. The army truck was carrying fuel oil and lubricant when it suddenly caught fire. sources said.
Its bs story its take 2sec to leave
Nothing is beyond the Indians.Suspected IED
Nothing is beyond the Indians.
While the cats already out of bag on Pulwama, with G-20 meeting planned to be held next month in IOK, Bakhtoras will try every trick to cover up any incident.
they can say our solders were committed SATTI practice with car . car was husband of soldersNothing is beyond the Indians.
At one point they were even saying lightning may have struck the vehicle.
At one point they were even saying lightning may have struck the vehicle.