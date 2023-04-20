What's new

Freedom Fighters Kill 5 Indian Soldiers!

The casuality figures are increasing but authoroties still haven't been able to establish what caused the blast indide the vehicle.

5 Soldiers Die As Army Truck Catches Fire In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

Five Army personnel died after a military truck caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area on Thursday. The fire may have broken out due to a lightning strike, said sources.
@Areesh
 
At least five Army jawans were charred to death as the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday (April 20). The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area, some 90 kms from Poonch. Relief, rescue teams and local administration officials have reached the spot.

"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of Indian army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in district Poonch (J&K), caught fire. In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives," Public Relations Officer (Defence), Jammu, said. The army truck was carrying fuel oil and lubricant when it suddenly caught fire. sources said.
 
At least five Army jawans were charred to death as the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday (April 20). The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area, some 90 kms from Poonch. Relief, rescue teams and local administration officials have reached the spot.

"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of Indian army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in district Poonch (J&K), caught fire. In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives," Public Relations Officer (Defence), Jammu, said. The army truck was carrying fuel oil and lubricant when it suddenly caught fire. sources said.
Its bs story its take 2sec to leave
 
Nothing is beyond the Indians.
While the cats already out of bag on Pulwama, with G-20 meeting planned to be held next month in IOK, Bakhtoras will try every trick to cover up any incident.
They will use every incident to accelerate the process of demographically changing the disputed region.
 
Nothing is beyond the Indians.
While the cats already out of bag on Pulwama, with G-20 meeting planned to be held next month in IOK, Bakhtoras will try every trick to cover up any incident.
At one point they were even saying lightning may have struck the vehicle.
they can say our solders were committed SATTI practice with car . car was husband of solders
 
Credible sources are saying it was a Mujahideen attack. Indians are claiming lighting struck it (Perhaps it was an Eid Blessing from God - remember some time back when for a few weeks lighting was striking sites of Hindu nationalists in North India?)

Interesting how Indian soldiers are dying in groups of 5 for mysterious reasons nowadays.
 
