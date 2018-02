SRINAGAR: An Army jawan was on Saturday killed after a group of heavily armed terrorists attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan area.Two other people have been injured in the firing by the terrorists. The camp is located on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. #Visuals deferred by unspecified time: Operation underway after terrorists attacked Sunjwan Army camp. One Hawaldar & his daughter injured.The armed men hurled grenades and used a heavy volume of automatic gunfire to enter the military station. The firing started at around 5 am.Schools within 500 meters of the camp have been asked to remain shut by the district administration.The terrorists are said to be still inside the military camp but their number is yet to be ascertained. They reportedly belong to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit.Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by JeM in view of the death anniversary of Afsal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013. #Visuals Jammu and Kashmir: Gun shots heard inside Sunjwan Army camp, area cordoned off. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time)"Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. The number of terrorists is not known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. Two people have been injured, one Hawaldar and his daughter. The operation is on," Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal said.Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon & they retaliated. No. of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. 2 injured, one Hawaldar & his daughter. Operation is on: Jammu IGP SD Singh JamwalMeanwhile, the area has completely been cordoned off by security forces. Drones and helicopters are being used by the security forces to track the terrorists.Speaking to J&K DGP over the attack, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to look into the matter.Militants had attacked the same army station in 2006. Twelve soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in that attack before the two 'fidayeen' (suicide) terrorists were killed.