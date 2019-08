Hi,



In 2001---the US deceived the world by labelling freedom fighters as " terrorists " after the incidence of 9/11---.



They started a war on terror and struck afghanistan---. After the first week after OBL had escaped Kandhar---people started asking the question---why is there no US troops on the ground in afghanistan---. Why did the US military let OBL escape afghanistan into the mountains---. Why did the US have no troops on the ground in afghanistan to capture the terrorists or kill them when they started the war---.



The answer to that question came as a shock to many---it was---we are not going after the terrorists anymore---they are finished---we are going for the rebuilding of afghanistan---that is what this war is for---.



In the same breath---the US govt named the Taliban---the freedom fighters who ere fighting an occupying force---the US military---as a terrorist group---. At the time the world was scared of the US military might---and they were afraid that if they spoke up---they would be a target of the US military---.



Incidently---these freedom fighters fighting in different countries were of muslim origin---like Chechnya---like Kashmir---Like afghanistan---like Palestine---so suddenly those fighting to free themselves of occupiers became terrorists---.



Amazing isn't it---George Washington must be laughing his head of in his grave along with his British counter part---. According to this definition----the americans were the original and the biggest terrorists of all times in the modern world---. Funny what would GW say when he would have been labelled as a terrorist and the world would have sanctioned France for helping out a terrorist organization---.



In due time---the terrorists also became the 'bad guys' and that name had a very interesting background to it---. That back ground is related to the video games that came out in the mid and late 90's---.



You were in a video game fighting your opponent---and the opponent was not called enemy but was called a " BAD GUY " and you went to kill the bad guys---. It is really amazing how that phrase got set in the minds of the young christian soldiers of the world---.



When asked about how it feels like killing the taliban---Prince Harry replies---it is like killing " bad guys in a video game "---remember he was flying a helicopter. Modern day video games---so realistic in appearance---and the "bad guys" all looking & dressed like muslims fighting for their freedom but labelled as terrorists---.



So---the american forces and their alliance was fighting not the freedom fighter ( the taliban ) but the bad guys---and you know it is okay to kill the bad guys---as many as you want---and you know who says that---the video game says that---and who played video games---almost all the young men who joined the military---.



The russians took real good advantage of the term 'terrorist'---they had a field day in executing the chechens who were fighting an occupying russian military---.



So---that is where we stand today---. The US wants out of afghanistan thru the help of pakistan---. In return of the favor---they have labelled an indian funded balochistan insurgency group as a terrorist group---.



But of real interest now would be the war of independence in indian occupied kashmir---IOK. Since pakistan has a claim on the land ie IOK---and indian govt has changed its status from a disputed territory to an occupied land---and this territory was taken thru military action---it would be very interesting to see the outcome of this conflict---.

