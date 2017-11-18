Freedom fighter and his family was tortured in government hospital when cried for wife treatment

03 Sep, 2020A committee has been formed to investigate the incident of leaving the body of the freedom fighter's wife in the ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and handing over the son to the police. Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Authority Head Professor of Pediatrics. A three-member inquiry committee headed by Belal Uddin has been formed. The committee has been directed to report within seven days.When asked about the steps taken by the authorities of Ramek Hospital regarding the torture of a freedom fighter and his family who went to the hospital to save his wife, the Deputy Director of Medical, Dr. Saifal Ferdous said a three-member inquiry committee has been formed into the incident. After receiving the investigation report, the next step will be taken.Heroic freedom fighter Isaac Ali. He fought on the battlefield with arms. Around the age of 65. Has worked in the police for 35 years. On Wednesday, his ailing wife Parul Begum was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. Tickets from the hospital's emergency department were first sent to ward 45. Stroke is written on the admission slip. Later Parul Begum was sent to ward no. There, Paribul Begum's son Rakibul went to the doctor nurses and begged her to see his mother. But the on-duty intern doctor did not listen to him. Meanwhile, his son Rakibul went to another trainee doctor. He also did not come to the patient. At this time Rakibul got excited and started shouting.Freedom fighter Isaac Ali was saying, 'Seeing the boy screaming, two young doctors came running and started beating the boy Rakibul. At that time two male health workers also joined them. He went to save his son and his daughter-in-law. At that time suddenly 15-20 intern doctors came and gathered in ward no. At the same time, they started randomly beating Rakibul. When he went to save the boy, the doctors started attacking him as well.Isaac Ali was saying, 'I am a freedom fighter. Even after introducing myself, some young doctors started punching and kicking me randomly on my chest and back. I fell to the floor but was dragged to a room to be beaten. They were still beating my son and son's wife. After a while, he took my son to the room where he had kept me. Then a few more leaders came and opened the house and started kicking me again in front of my son. He keeps punching me in the face. I grabbed their legs and apologized but they didn't listen. When my son protested at that time, he was beaten again at random. 'Isaac Ali was sobbing and crying at his home in Bospara on Thursday. Isaac Ali added, 'I am a freedom fighter. My wife was not treated at the hospital. Finally died. No doctor saw him. This situation has arisen when my son went to call the doctor. I feel a lot of pain in my chest now. Pain all over my body. I am emotionally upset. Although I could not save my wife, I never imagined such inhuman torture of a freedom fighter. 'Rakibul, son of freedom fighter Isaac Ali, said, 'I didn't see them as doctors. They came with sticks and surrounded us inside the ward. When my wife came forward to save us, they also put their hands on her body. I can't imagine such a horrible idol of doctors. I lost my mother and was devastated. My father has also been ill since the incident. He was physically injured. Who will we complain to now? 'It is learned that after the incident, the intern doctors kept the body of freedom fighter Isaac Ali's wife in the hospital for 5 hours. He later returned the body with the intervention of the administration. At that time, the police arrested Rakibul in a case filed by Muktar Hossain, the administrative officer of the hospital, and took him to a court in Rajshahi. Considering the situation, the court released Rakibul on bail. He later took her to the village and completed her mother's burial shroud..........