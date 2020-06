Airborne Technologies is an EASA approved Design and Production Organisation (DPO), specializing in the design, modification, installation, integration, certification (EASA/FAA) and operation of sensor equipment. Airborne Technologies provides tailor-made turnkey solutions for airborne surveillance and surveying systems, as well as the integration of sensor systems into existing customer aircraft.



Marcus Gurtner, CSO and Co-Founder and George DeCock, S.C.A.R. – Pod and Sensors at Airborne Technologies, will discussthe various parameters that set each customer demand apart: from rotary or fixed wing – new or existing aircraft – from Indian Ocean Search and Rescue (SAR) to Alpine Mountain SAR, followed by a Q&A.



The webinar will cover in detail:



How to get individual sensors airborne, and integrated as a SAR System?

Why EASA compliant sensor integration can ONLY come from the manufacturer?

What sets a SAR mission apart from the rest?

Two case studies (rotary or fixed wing)