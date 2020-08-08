/ Register

Free webinar: China will lead in AI. What does this mean for the US?

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by onebyone, Aug 8, 2020 at 7:34 AM.

    Deputy Editor David P. Goldman will host a free Asia Times Webinar on Artificial Intelligence with AI expert Dr. Handel Jones on August 12
    Dr. Handel Jones will be featured in a free Asia Times Webinar on Artificial Intelligence on August 12 at 9 am PST.

    Deputy Editor David P. Goldman will host a free Asia Times Webinar on Artificial Intelligence with AI expert Dr. Handel Jones on August 12. Dr. Jones is CEO of International Business Strategies, a leading semiconductor consulting firm. He advises CEOs and investors globally.

    With a business career spanning more than 30 years, Dr Jones has worked with many global leaders in the electronics industry and maintained customers in the US, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, and other countries.

    He has published several books on China, including China’s Globalization (How China Becomes No. 1), Chinamerica (McGraw Hill), and Artificial Intelligence: How AI and IA Reshape the Future. Dr. Jones has also contributed to the Wall Street Journal, Economist, New York Times, Forbes blogs, China Daily, EE Times, Xinhua and others.

    He has also worked with financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Carlyle, Blackstone, CitiGroup, Warburg Pincus, Walden, KKR, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, Bain Capital, Bank of America, TPG and others

    https://asiatimes.com/2020/08/free-webinar-china-will-lead-in-ai-what-does-this-mean-for-the-us/
     
