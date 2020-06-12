Free Open-Access Quantum Computer Now Operational Scientists worldwide can use ion-based testbed at Sandia National Laboratories. A new Department of Energy open-access quantum computing testbed is ready for the public. Scientists from Indiana University recently became the first team to begin using Sandia National Laboratories’ Quantum Scientific

Sandia National Laboratories physicist Susan Clark leads the team that built the Quantum Scientific Computing Open User Testbed. The ion-based quantum computer was made for outside researchers to use. Credit: Bret Latter, Sandia National Laboratories

