FREE ON KINDLE: Animal Farm by George Orwell: Illustrated Edition Kindle Edition

Hi all, Animal Farm by George Orwell is currently free on Amazon

Animal Farm by George Orwell: Illustrated Edition Kindle Edition ​

Link below:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09QJ6KF56?smid=A1G3UP32AZJ14F&tag=pepperugc03-21&ascsubtag=2300658431

It is currently free on Amazon UK in kindle format, it may also be free in other regions



The reason why so many enjoy the book so much is because it is a work of fiction which makes it a very easy read, the story is based around a farm of animals that overthrow there human owners. The story is an allegory of revolution and power.

Personally the reason I liked it so much is that because it is a book of fiction and is based on farm animals, you can't biased towards either side, literally you couldn't be biased even if you tried, unlike if this was a none fiction based on some historical or current nation/people (such as west vs Muslims, politicians vs army, PTI vs PMLN, etc. ) its too easy to be read biased material and have ones own biases which clouds the brain and stops you from seeing the truth

A bit about the author:

George Orwell was the pen name of Eric Blair, a British political novelist and essayist whose pointed criticisms of political oppression propelled him into prominence toward the middle of the twentieth century. Born in 1903 to British colonists in Bengal, India, Orwell received his education at a series of private schools, including Eton, an elite school in England. His painful experiences with snobbishness and social elitism at Eton, as well as his intimate familiarity with the reality of British imperialism in India, made him deeply suspicious of the entrenched class system in English society. As a young man, Orwell became a socialist, speaking openly against the excesses of governments east and west and fighting briefly for the socialist cause during the Spanish Civil War, which lasted from 1936 to 1939.

A bit about the book:

if you have read this book, then please comment below on whether you liked it, if so why?