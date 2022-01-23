FREE ON KINDLE: Animal Farm by George Orwell: Illustrated Edition Kindle Edition

Hi all, Animal Farm by George Orwell is currently free on Amazon
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09QJ6KF56?smid=A1G3UP32AZJ14F&tag=pepperugc03-21&ascsubtag=2300658431
It is currently free on Amazon UK in kindle format, it may also be free in other regions
The reason why so many enjoy the book so much is because it is a work of fiction which makes it a very easy read, the story is based around a farm of animals that overthrow there human owners. The story is an allegory of revolution and power. Personally the reason I liked it so much is that because it is a book of fiction and is based on farm animals, you can't biased towards either side, literally you couldn't be biased even if you tried, unlike if this was a none fiction based on some historical or current nation/people (such as west vs Muslims, politicians vs army, PTI vs PMLN, etc. ) its too easy to be read biased material and have ones own biases which clouds the brain and stops you from seeing the truth
A bit about the author:
George Orwell was the pen name of Eric Blair, a British political novelist and essayist whose pointed criticisms of political oppression propelled him into prominence toward the middle of the twentieth century. Born in 1903 to British colonists in Bengal, India, Orwell received his education at a series of private schools, including Eton, an elite school in England. His painful experiences with snobbishness and social elitism at Eton, as well as his intimate familiarity with the reality of British imperialism in India, made him deeply suspicious of the entrenched class system in English society. As a young man, Orwell became a socialist, speaking openly against the excesses of governments east and west and fighting briefly for the socialist cause during the Spanish Civil War, which lasted from 1936 to 1939.
A bit about the book:
Animal Farm opens on a disorganized farm near Willingdon, England. This low-functioning property is owned and run by a human by the name of Mr. Jones—an alcoholic guilty of great neglect toward the animals he profits from. One day, an old prized boar named Old Major speaks out against the treatment of animals at the hands of Mr. Jones, sowing the very first seeds of rebellion among his four-legged comrades.
However, while Old Major might have posed the idea of overthrowing human rule, his unfortunate death means that two other pigs bring this dream to fruition. Snowball and Napoleon band together in a command position and actualize the plans to revolt, driving Mr. Jones off of the farm and leaving the land in the hands of the now liberated animals. Their victory promises big changes, and together they adopt the Seven Commandments of Animalism, prioritizing above all else that “All animals are equal.” but things don't go the way the animals expected
What you will like in ‘Animal Farm’ :
1.The simplicity
This book is among the simplest you will ever find. The little sentences and the short chapters render it accessible to even a 9-year-old kid. Also, such simplicity ensures that readers grasp the message of the book without any difficulty.
2.The size.
The size is another factor that distinguishes Orwell’s novel from other classics. The book is very straightforward and economical. Moreover, every single thing in ‘Animal Farm’ is relevant to its main theme, hence constantly reminding us of the moral underlying the story.
3.The allegories
‘Animal Farm’ is a masterpiece simply because of its allegories. Everything before, during and after the Bolshevik Revolution is represented in this novel. In fact, the more you decipher the allegories, the more you’ll like the book. Even what may look like the pettiest of details holds a significance.(You can find all the allegories here.)And what I liked best about these allegorical connections must be the intelligent way in which they were developed by Orwell. For instance, in the book it is no coincidence if birds and humans both have two legs! Really ‘Animal Farm’ is the epitome of allegorical literature!
4.The narrative style
The book is narrated in the same manner as a fable. The narrator describes everything in a very clear fashion, as if we were kids. As a result of being treated as such, we read ‘Animal Farm’ through a kid’s eyes and are eager to know what happens next; we do not see the book as a sombre and boring classic that has an underlying moral. Maybe that is why Orwell chose a farm as the allegorical setting for Russia: he wanted to hold our attention till the very end and make sure that we have understood everything, and is there any other way to do so apart from using a setting that even the youngest of kids will be familiar with?
Verdict: Literature should be thankful to Orwell, for there is no other allegorical story as deep as ‘Animal Farm’. For this reason, this book is truly one of its kind and deserves to be read at least once in a lifetime. It defined an era, just like Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace’ defined the Napoleonic period. Yes: I rank ‘Animal Farm’ among the very best books we have ever had.
its free so might as well get it, you can read it when travelling or something if you don't usually read
if you have read this book, then please comment below on whether you liked it, if so why?
Animal Farm by George Orwell: Illustrated Edition Kindle EditionLink below:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09QJ6KF56?smid=A1G3UP32AZJ14F&tag=pepperugc03-21&ascsubtag=2300658431
It is currently free on Amazon UK in kindle format, it may also be free in other regions
The reason why so many enjoy the book so much is because it is a work of fiction which makes it a very easy read, the story is based around a farm of animals that overthrow there human owners. The story is an allegory of revolution and power. Personally the reason I liked it so much is that because it is a book of fiction and is based on farm animals, you can't biased towards either side, literally you couldn't be biased even if you tried, unlike if this was a none fiction based on some historical or current nation/people (such as west vs Muslims, politicians vs army, PTI vs PMLN, etc. ) its too easy to be read biased material and have ones own biases which clouds the brain and stops you from seeing the truth
A bit about the author:
George Orwell was the pen name of Eric Blair, a British political novelist and essayist whose pointed criticisms of political oppression propelled him into prominence toward the middle of the twentieth century. Born in 1903 to British colonists in Bengal, India, Orwell received his education at a series of private schools, including Eton, an elite school in England. His painful experiences with snobbishness and social elitism at Eton, as well as his intimate familiarity with the reality of British imperialism in India, made him deeply suspicious of the entrenched class system in English society. As a young man, Orwell became a socialist, speaking openly against the excesses of governments east and west and fighting briefly for the socialist cause during the Spanish Civil War, which lasted from 1936 to 1939.
A bit about the book:
Animal Farm opens on a disorganized farm near Willingdon, England. This low-functioning property is owned and run by a human by the name of Mr. Jones—an alcoholic guilty of great neglect toward the animals he profits from. One day, an old prized boar named Old Major speaks out against the treatment of animals at the hands of Mr. Jones, sowing the very first seeds of rebellion among his four-legged comrades.
However, while Old Major might have posed the idea of overthrowing human rule, his unfortunate death means that two other pigs bring this dream to fruition. Snowball and Napoleon band together in a command position and actualize the plans to revolt, driving Mr. Jones off of the farm and leaving the land in the hands of the now liberated animals. Their victory promises big changes, and together they adopt the Seven Commandments of Animalism, prioritizing above all else that “All animals are equal.” but things don't go the way the animals expected
What you will like in ‘Animal Farm’ :
1.The simplicity
This book is among the simplest you will ever find. The little sentences and the short chapters render it accessible to even a 9-year-old kid. Also, such simplicity ensures that readers grasp the message of the book without any difficulty.
2.The size.
The size is another factor that distinguishes Orwell’s novel from other classics. The book is very straightforward and economical. Moreover, every single thing in ‘Animal Farm’ is relevant to its main theme, hence constantly reminding us of the moral underlying the story.
3.The allegories
‘Animal Farm’ is a masterpiece simply because of its allegories. Everything before, during and after the Bolshevik Revolution is represented in this novel. In fact, the more you decipher the allegories, the more you’ll like the book. Even what may look like the pettiest of details holds a significance.(You can find all the allegories here.)And what I liked best about these allegorical connections must be the intelligent way in which they were developed by Orwell. For instance, in the book it is no coincidence if birds and humans both have two legs! Really ‘Animal Farm’ is the epitome of allegorical literature!
4.The narrative style
The book is narrated in the same manner as a fable. The narrator describes everything in a very clear fashion, as if we were kids. As a result of being treated as such, we read ‘Animal Farm’ through a kid’s eyes and are eager to know what happens next; we do not see the book as a sombre and boring classic that has an underlying moral. Maybe that is why Orwell chose a farm as the allegorical setting for Russia: he wanted to hold our attention till the very end and make sure that we have understood everything, and is there any other way to do so apart from using a setting that even the youngest of kids will be familiar with?
Verdict: Literature should be thankful to Orwell, for there is no other allegorical story as deep as ‘Animal Farm’. For this reason, this book is truly one of its kind and deserves to be read at least once in a lifetime. It defined an era, just like Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace’ defined the Napoleonic period. Yes: I rank ‘Animal Farm’ among the very best books we have ever had.
its free so might as well get it, you can read it when travelling or something if you don't usually read
if you have read this book, then please comment below on whether you liked it, if so why?