Free Medical Camp Established in Fort Abbas

Aug 18, 2015
Through the cooperation of the local administration with Pakistan Army, a comprehensive plan was implemented to provide medical facilities in the remote areas of Cholistan. With the cooperation of the civil administration and Selani International Welfare Trust, Pakistan Army set up a free medical camp in Fort Abbas from February 26 to 28, 2023. Major General Munir-ud-Din visited the medical camp in Fort Abbas and reviewed the arrangements.

The camp provided facilities for cataract surgery, medical check-ups, child and gynecological OPD services. Almost 5,000 patients were examined and more than 500 free eye surgeries were performed. Doctors used the latest laser surgical and diagnostic equipment. Patients were also provided with glasses and medicines.
Overall, this is the 30th medical camp in the area. This initiative is part of the social service initiative of Bahawalpur Corps to reach the deserving people in remote areas of Cholistan. Under this initiative, more than 10,000 surgeries have been performed so far using modern technology in eye treatment and medical check-ups have been conducted for more than one hundred thousand patients.

