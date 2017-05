A Pakistani some time ago claims that he has made a generator which will not consume any fossil fuel,hydro, or any other propulsion as a prime mover but the magnetic repulsion will mover the alternator's shaft to generate the electricity. He uses permanent magnet rotor low speed generator and prime mover is divided in to two peices. One stator magnetic field, and other is a rotor magnetic field. Both rotor and stator uses same magnetic poles placed in front of each other. So both magnets repulse each other and once we move rotor manually it start moving and gradually accelerate and meet the required RPM for the generation and output voltage came to standard 220 to 230volts.



i have video of that generator along with its inventor.but unfortunately its not uploading. Might be tap talk not supporting it

