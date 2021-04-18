Free Ebook (soft copy) on Study Material - Initial Tests Preparation PMA Long Course

There are some threads in this forum on the some study material one can use for preparation for tests at ISSB and at initial stage. While one option is to refer to some old time publishers like Dogar brothers etc. some of the candidates cannot afford such payment are are looking for soft copy of ISSB preparation material.To address this, here is a pdf format, e-book / soft copy of the study material, it has :- 2 complete mock tests for verbal tests with answers.- 2 mock test for non verbal tests with answers.- 3 mock tests academics with answers -- General Knowledge (GK) notes and hints for both initial tests and issb.- Interview, notes/ guidelines and practice questions.- Physical tests - basics and guidelines for preparation.- Medical Tests - basics and guidelines for preparation..- Reference to videos and external resources for learningFree - Ebook PMA Initial TestDownload, Use, DistributeComment here for suggestions, improvements and more material as needed.